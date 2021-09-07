Genomma Lab Manufacturing Facility Receives COFEPRIS "Good Manufacturing Practices" (GMP) Certification

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB)

("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product

companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, today announced that the Mexican Ministry of Health's Federal Committee for Protection from Sanitary Risks ("COFEPRIS") has granted "Good Manufacturing Practices" (GMP) certification for Genomma Lab's Medicinas y Medicamentos Nacionales, S.A. de C.V. ("MMN") solids and semi-solids manufacturing facility in the State of Mexico.

Rodrigo Herrera, Genomma Lab's Chairman, commented: "Genomma was founded 25 years ago based on a dream. Today, Genomma is an agile and highly innovative Company that empowers our customers in 18 countries throughout the Americas to have excellent health and well-being. Our Pharma plant's GMP certification represents a crucial milestone on our journey to achieve our long-term objectives: developing high-quality innovative products while achieving optimal efficiencies to drive sustainable shareholder growth. The GMP therefore represents an important step forward with many more in the future ahead."

Jorge Brake, Genomma's CEO, added, "Receiving our highly anticipated GMP for Genomma's solids and semi-solids product lines represents a critical turning point in optimizing Genomma's supply chain; a key component to our Company's long-term strategy and also one of our Four Strategic Pillars. Our Industrial Complex enables optimal flexibility and speed for key processes including manufacturing, product innovation and service operations. It will also reduce manufacturing costs and ensure right-sized inventory levels to also improve our cash conversion cycle in the medium-term."

Obtaining GMP certification is a key component related to the Company's Third Strategic Pillar: "World-Class Supply Chain operations". The GMP builds upon key milestones previously achieved in 2021, including a seamless Global Central Warehouse transition early in the year and launching the first manufacturing line at Genomma's Personal Care plant.

Strengthening the Product Value Equation, related to Price, Quality and Performance, to drive consumer preference. The Company has developed formulas based on safe and well-established Active Pharma Ingredients ("APIs") with proven efficacy and safety, also adding new pharmaceutical formulations that are innovative and also accessible to consumers with benefit of the new manufacturing plant's economies of scale. Increased value-add further optimizes the product value equation.

Further, the recently obtained GMP will strengthens the Company's Four Strategic Pillars, including:

Pillar I: Product Innovation. Genomma's product portfolio was developed both organically and inorganically to encompass the Company's powerful Intellectual Property holdings, leveraging successful advertising campaigns developed over the past 25 years. The Company's portfolio will be supported by the additional manufacturing capabilities to enhance the value equation, improve product quality and accelerate innovation, maximizing consumer preference to increase market share.

Pillar II: Commercial/Go-to-Market. The Company has meaningfully increased its distribution network, to reach hundreds of thousands of points-of-sale in the markets where it operates. Increased manufacturing capacity will further capitalize on Genomma's expanded access and is a key component to the Company's growth plan. Genomma will continue to increase its presence within all distribution channels, leveraging its important multi-media production capabilities as well as excellence in execution at the Point of Sale. Successful execution of Genomma's digital marketing strategy with increased presence on key e-Commerce platforms have accelerated growth.

Genomma's Management team continues to explore strategically beneficial opportunities in both Pharma and Personal Care for those potential strategic alliances or bolt-on acquisitions which optimally leverage the Company´s R&D, manufacturing, Go-To-Market and Advertising capabilities, and which ensure optimal return on invested capital to drive profitable and sustainable growth; targeting one billion dollars in net revenues and a sustained EBITDA margin in the near and medium term.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB: MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain;

significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-

looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

