CalAmp's Bus Guardian™ Supports Back-to-School Safety with COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 14 new school districts across the U.S. use contact tracing and hygiene verification solution to navigate a safe return to the classroom amid the Delta variant

- New school district customers also launch Here Comes The Bus® school bus tracking solution to bring parents added peace of mind

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, is supporting the back-to-school season with its contact tracing solution, Bus Guardian. Safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the top priority of school districts and parents alike, particularly with the Delta variant present in communities. Fortunately, tens of thousands of families across North America will send their children back to school this Fall with the peace of mind provided by powerful IoT solutions designed to help schools and parents safely and confidently manage the daily commute.

Launched by CalAmp subsidiary Synovia Solutions, Bus Guardian allows school administrators to create instant and actionable reporting of school bus ridership for drivers and students based on contact tracing, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as essential to combating COVID-19. The solution is also equipped with a hygiene verification system to help administrators monitor and report on real-time driver sanitization efforts.

More than 200 school districts across North America have adopted Bus Guardian. To battle the added safety challenges of navigating back to school amid the Delta variant, 14 additional school districts and school bus contractors in 13 states spanning from the Northeast to the Southwest are poised to introduce Bus Guardian around the start of this school year. Here Comes The Bus®, CalAmp's award-winning school bus tracking app that currently has more than two million users and serves over 330 school districts across North America, is also being deployed by these new school district customers.

"Our mission has always been to serve school districts and families with our contact tracing and location technology, but the ongoing pandemic has elevated the importance and need of our solutions exponentially," said Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of CalAmp. "We've invested significant time and resources developing mobile solutions to create a safer school bus experience that eases the transition for students returning to in-school learning. We will continue to seek creative ways to serve our communities around the globe during these difficult times."

Bus Guardian has garnered a 2020 IoT Excellence Award and 2020 IoT Evolution Community Impact Award. Here Comes The Bus has captured several awards including the GSMA 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) for Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life, Octane High Tech Award for Best Consumer Technology Innovation, IoT Evolution Excellence Award, and IHS Markit Innovation Award.

To learn more about CalAmp's solutions for K-12 education, visit: www.calamp.com/solutions/k-12-education/

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp_Logo.jpg

CalAmp_Bus_Guardian.jpg

CalAmp_HCTB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA96999&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamps-bus-guardian-supports-back-to-school-safety-with-covid-19-contact-tracing-solution-301369978.html

SOURCE CalAmp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96999&Transmission_Id=202109070745PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96999&DateId=20210907
