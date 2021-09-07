Logo
Broadridge Hires FinTech Fixed Income Veterans to Join LTX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

FinTech Veterans Ted Bragg and Jim Kwiatkowski join LTX leadership team to drive next generation corporate bond trading platform digitization

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Ted Bragg and Jim Kwiatkowski have joined LTX, a Broadridge company offering a new AI-driven digital trading platform for corporate bonds. Bragg and Kwiatkowski join the LTX leadership team, working closely with LTX CEO Jim Toffey to accelerate the digitization of corporate bond trading.

"As we leverage next-gen technologies to take the bond market to the next level, Ted and Jim are welcomed additions who are recognized leaders with decades of experience driving transformation in the capital markets industry," said Toffey. "These latest hires reinforce Broadridge's commitment and investment in LTX and we look forward to further strengthening our liquidity network, enabling more dealers and investors to trade smarter."

Bragg brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in the global markets and will be responsible for further enhancing LTX's trading capabilities. Most recently, Bragg served as Vice President and Head of Fixed Income at Nasdaq where his responsibilities included running the Execution Access broker-dealer team and the registered ATS, NFI, for US Treasuries. Previously, Bragg was SVP for TP-ICAP Securities USA, where he was responsible for expanding fixed income initiatives to create liquidity sources for fixed income and credit markets. Prior to ICAP, Bragg held a variety of leadership roles for BNY Mellon, including Managing Director in the Markets Group, as Head of E-Commerce strategy.

Kwiatkowski also joins LTX with more than 30 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Transaction Sales at the London Stock Exchange where he was responsible for leading sales of the foremost electronic trading platform for foreign exchange. Prior, he served as Global Head of Transaction Sales at Refinitiv, encompassing both client relationship management and new business teams for the buy-side and sell-side client segments. Prior to Refinitiv, Kwiatkowski was Global Head of Transaction Sales at Thomson Reuters, which he joined as part of the acquisition of FXall, where he was also Global Head of Sales, through its successful IPO.

To date, a dozen dealers and 50 plus asset managers representing a significant liquidity pool have joined the LTX platform, with an additional 50 firms in the pipeline to join by year end. The number of RFX sessions on the platform has steadily increased since January 2021, and the platform recently surpassed the $1bn mark in total amount of bonds offered.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.
For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
[email protected]

Media:

Tina Wadhwa
Broadridge Financial Solutions
+1 212-973-6164
[email protected]

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY96533&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-hires-fintech-fixed-income-veterans-to-join-ltx-301369554.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96533&Transmission_Id=202109070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96533&DateId=20210907
