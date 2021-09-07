Amyris Closes Acquisition Of Beauty Labs Combining Synthetic Biology Leadership With Digital Innovation

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that, on August 31, it closed the acquisition of Beauty Labs International Ltd. ("Beauty Labs"), a leader in AI technology that provides breakthrough connected consumer experiences to the beauty and wellness community.

Amyris is accelerating its growth and market leadership in clean beauty by adding digital innovation, machine learning and data science to further enhance the consumer experience of its family of consumer brands consisting of Biossanceâ, Pipetteâ, Terasanaâ, Costa Brazil, OLIKA, Rose Inc. ™and JVN™, These Amyris brands will leverage Beauty Labs' leading AI technology to create compelling, personalized, connected consumer experiences and further accelerate the growth of Amyris' ecommerce revenue.

Beauty Labs is a data sciences and machine learning technology company that has developed one of the leading consumer applications for "try before you buy" color cosmetics. This technology applies the power of machine learning and AI technology to match color cosmetics products with skin tone. Beauty Labs is also developing advanced software that assesses skin conditions to make product recommendations to improve skin health, along with a user interface to track acne and other skin conditions so that consumers can fully benefit from the suite of Amyris' leading clean beauty and skin treatment offerings.

Amyris has already commenced the integration of the Beauty Labs technology into its direct-to-consumer websites with promising early results on the Rose Inc. direct-to-consumer channel of a higher conversion to purchase for consumers using the color matching technology. Beauty Labs and MG Empower, the influencer marketing and digital innovation partner acquired by Amyris last month, represent critical components of Amyris' strategy of deepening the beauty consumer relationship and delivering the best digital retail beauty experience. These technologies deepen the consumer experience of Amyris' unique portfolio connection from the creation of differentiated sustainable ingredients by its Lab-to-Market™ science and technology to the formulation into consumer products that are better for people and the planet. Amyris' path to manufacturing at scale and to commercializing ingredients outpaces its peer group in synthetic biology. Squalane, Hemisqualane, Biosilica and CBG, Amyris ingredients that are naturally produced from clean fermentation, differentiate consumer-oriented products and deliver significant revenue growth. The bridge between ingredients, clean beauty products and ecommerce technologies evidence the power of Amyris' vertically integrated business model and its deep connection with the consumer.

"We are delivering the fastest revenue growth of any synthetic biology platform in the world and generate more total revenue than the aggregate of our immediate peers," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We are advancing our leadership position by deepening the relationship with consumers to enable us to deliver more value while increasing our share of wallet through our direct-to-consumer business. Influencers are increasingly becoming the direct sellers of product through their platforms and we want to lead this transition with data science. We are already benefiting from these strategic moves and are on track to deliver our best quarter in consumer revenue by far."

About Beauty Labs

Beauty Labs International Ltd., wholly owned by Amyris, with bases in both the UK and US, is a technology company that pioneers the future of enhanced reality in beauty and wellness. Consumer expectations are rapidly changing, and they are looking for brands and products that understand 'who' they are and 'what' they stand for in a personalized and interactive way. Beauty Labs enhanced reality experiences put the customer first, embracing their sense of immediacy, leveraging the familiar, and keeping interactive moments short and assistive.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare, Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane, Terasanaâ clean skincare treatment, Costa Brazil luxury skincare, OLIKA hygiene and wellness, Rose Inc.™ clean color cosmetics and JVN™ clean haircare. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, Terasana, Rose Inc. and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' expectations that the Beauty Labs acquisition will contribute to Amyris' growth and market leadership by enhancing the consumer experience of its family of brands; Amyris' belief that its manufacturing and commercialization capability outpaces its synthetic biology peer group and that it is delivering the fastest revenue growth of any synthetic biology platform in the world and generating more total revenue than the aggregate of its immediate peers; and Amyris' expectations regarding delivering its best quarter in consumer revenue. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful launch of a clean skincare brand; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties; Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

