Nova Cannabis to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 8th

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Cannabis Inc.(TSX: NOVC) (OTCQB: NVACF), today announced that Darren Karasiuk, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 8th.

DATE: September 8th , 2021

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

May 25, 2021 – Added to the NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF "THCX"

– Added to the NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF "THCX" June 2, 2021 – Provides update on business initiatives including acquisition of six stores in Ontario to accelerate growth

– Provides update on business initiatives including acquisition of six stores in to accelerate growth July 15, 2021 – Nova Cannabis graduates to the TSX

– Nova Cannabis graduates to the TSX August 12, 2021 – Nova Cannabis releases second quarter 2021 results: In two months from conversion, our Value Buds stores are already operating at an average sales on an annual run-rate basis 1 of $3.5 million which is, in our estimation, at least three times the sales volume of the average Alberta cannabis retailer Converted thirty-six (36) stores from legacy banners to Value Buds Opened nine (9) new Value Buds stores: six (6) in Ontario and three (3) in Alberta Nova now has sixty (60) stores operating and a further twenty-five (25) new stores are under development/construction with thirty (30) more in Ontario under active negotiation Launched Nova Cannabis Analytics, an ancillary revenue stream offering comprised of a proprietary, regulatory-compliant data and analytics platform with several subscription agreements signed since its launch and subsequent to the end of the fiscal quarter Bolstered its board composition with the election of Marvin Singer , former senior partner at Norton Rose Fulbright

– Nova Cannabis releases second quarter 2021 results:

1 Annual run rate is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures' section and the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures' in the Nova Cannabis MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which is available on the Company's website (www.novacannabis.ca) and on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates sixty (60) locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).

Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

