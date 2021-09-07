Logo
Nova Cannabis to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 8th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 7, 2021

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Cannabis Inc.(TSX: NOVC) (OTCQB: NVACF), today announced that Darren Karasiuk, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 8th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: September 8th , 2021
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • May 25, 2021 – Added to the NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF "THCX"
  • June 2, 2021 – Provides update on business initiatives including acquisition of six stores in Ontario to accelerate growth
  • July 15, 2021 – Nova Cannabis graduates to the TSX
  • August 12, 2021 – Nova Cannabis releases second quarter 2021 results:
    • In two months from conversion, our Value Buds stores are already operating at an average sales on an annual run-rate basis1 of $3.5 million which is, in our estimation, at least three times the sales volume of the average Alberta cannabis retailer
    • Converted thirty-six (36) stores from legacy banners to Value Buds
    • Opened nine (9) new Value Buds stores: six (6) in Ontario and three (3) in Alberta
    • Nova now has sixty (60) stores operating and a further twenty-five (25) new stores are under development/construction with thirty (30) more in Ontario under active negotiation
    • Launched Nova Cannabis Analytics, an ancillary revenue stream offering comprised of a proprietary, regulatory-compliant data and analytics platform with several subscription agreements signed since its launch and subsequent to the end of the fiscal quarter
    • Bolstered its board composition with the election of Marvin Singer, former senior partner at Norton Rose Fulbright

1 Annual run rate is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more information on non-IFRS financial measures, see the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures' section and the 'Non-IFRS Financial Measures' in the Nova Cannabis MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which is available on the Company's website (www.novacannabis.ca) and on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates sixty (60) locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).

Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY97125&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-cannabis-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-8th-301369889.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97125&Transmission_Id=202109070835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97125&DateId=20210907
