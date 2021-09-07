Stericycle's MedDrop™ Solution Earns Sustainability Product of the Year Award from the Business Intelligence Group

PR Newswire

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions today announced its medication collection program, MedDrop, has been recognized as a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). MedDrop medication collection kiosks provide a safe, secure and convenient way for consumers to dispose of unneeded medication. Earning recognition as a Sustainability Product of the Year, Stericycle's MedDrop solution helps reduce the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment.

The BIG Sustainability Awards honors businesses of all sizes that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. Each application was scored by a volunteer panel of business experts and leaders based on the sustainability goal or mission of the product as well as the challenge or problem the product seeks to improve or solve. Applications were also evaluated based on the uniqueness of the product's approach and progress towards a sustainability goal or mission in the last 12 months.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year for our MedDrop solution," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Receiving this award affirms our commitment to sustainability and the positive impact our solutions have in shaping a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day."

Stericycle's MedDrop medication collection kiosks also help combat the opioid epidemic, providing a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unused or expired medication. Since its launch in 2016, the MedDrop solution has safely disposed of over 5 million pounds of consumer medications that could otherwise have been diverted, abused or contaminated community water supplies. MedDrop is part of a broader Stericycle portfolio of Safe Community Solutions with a variety of disposal options.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Stericycle for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

This is the second time Stericycle has been honored by BIG. The first time was in 2020 when Stericycle was named an Enterprise Company of the Year for its efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste. This award also comes days after Stericycle's recent honor as a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry in the Employee Health, Safety and Wellness category for its training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®. Earlier this year, Stericycle was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® having been recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

