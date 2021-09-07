Volaris Reports August 2021 Traffic Results: 23% capacity growth versus 2019 and 85% Load Factor

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its August 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In August 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 29.4% and 13.9%, respectively, as compared to August 2019. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+28.5%) and internationally (+10.5%), while maintaining a high load factor (84.8%). In August 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, 22% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

The Company reaffirms its guidance for the quarter, including capacity growth of 20-22% versus the third quarter of 2019.



August

2021 August

2020

Variation August

2019

Variation YTD

August

2021 YTD

August

2020 Var. YTD

August

2019 Var. RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,622 72.1% 29.4% 10,926 72.5% 11.8% International 616 117.2% 13.9% 3,910 76.8% (4.2%) Total 2,238 82.5% 24.8% 14,836 73.6% 7.1% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,871 46.2% 28.5% 12,734 62.0% 14.2% International 768 87.5% 10.5% 4,897 78.2% (3.0%) Total 2,639 56.2% 22.7% 17,631 66.2% 8.8% Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 86.7% 13.1 pp 0.6 pp 85.8% 5.2 pp (1.8) pp International 80.3% 11.1 pp 2.4 pp 79.8% (0.7) pp (1.1) pp Total 84.8% 12.3 pp 1.4 pp 84.1% 3.6 pp (1.4) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,832 78.7% 22.7% 12,244 72.8% 5.3% International 440 136.0% 17.6% 2,820 87.3% (1.3%) Total 2,273 87.6% 21.7% 15,063 75.4% 4.0%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 470 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

