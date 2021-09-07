Logo
SS&C Intralinks Predicts Record For Global Mergers & Acquisition Transactions In Q4 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q4 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"We anticipate the number of M&A transactions to reach new heights in Q4 2021 on a year-over-year basis," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We're predicting an increase of greater than 10% in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volume compared to Q4 2020, with Latin America carrying outsized volume. While we continue to keep a close eye on the impact of inflation, COVID-19 resurgence and geopolitical issues, it appears that dealmakers are poised to continue charging forward."

Regional market forecasts for Q4 2021 M&A activity:

  • Asia Pacific continues to provide consistent and reliable deal flow across most sectors. As a result, in Q4 2021, the region's volume is forecast to grow by more than 10% against Q4 2020 and at a similar level compared to Q3 2021.
  • Europe, the Middle East, and Africa saw sharp increases in M&A momentum. As a result, we expect to see greater than 10% growth in volume compared to Q4 2020 and 5-10% greater than announced volume in Q3 2021.
  • In Latin America, headwinds in Q2 were mitigated by strength in Argentina and Mexico. As a result, we expect the region's announced deal volume to exceed Q4 2020 volume by 10% or greater, but decrease by less than 5% compared to a strong Q3 2021. The decrease should be evaluated against other comparables with abnormally high previous quarters.
  • In North America, the trend of steady and sustainable growth continues. The region is forecast to grow announced volume by greater than 10% against Q4 2020 and Q3 2021.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

favicon.png?sn=NY96181&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-intralinks-predicts-record-for-global-mergers--acquisition-transactions-in-q4-2021-301369450.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96181&Transmission_Id=202109070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96181&DateId=20210907
