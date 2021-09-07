SS&C Intralinks Predicts Record For Global Mergers & Acquisition Transactions In Q4 2021

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q4 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"We anticipate the number of M&A transactions to reach new heights in Q4 2021 on a year-over-year basis," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We're predicting an increase of greater than 10% in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volume compared to Q4 2020, with Latin America carrying outsized volume. While we continue to keep a close eye on the impact of inflation, COVID-19 resurgence and geopolitical issues, it appears that dealmakers are poised to continue charging forward."

Regional market forecasts for Q4 2021 M&A activity:

Asia Pacific continues to provide consistent and reliable deal flow across most sectors. As a result, in Q4 2021, the region's volume is forecast to grow by more than 10% against Q4 2020 and at a similar level compared to Q3 2021.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa saw sharp increases in M&A momentum. As a result, we expect to see greater than 10% growth in volume compared to Q4 2020 and 5-10% greater than announced volume in Q3 2021.

, saw sharp increases in M&A momentum. As a result, we expect to see greater than 10% growth in volume compared to Q4 2020 and 5-10% greater than announced volume in Q3 2021. In Latin America , headwinds in Q2 were mitigated by strength in Argentina and Mexico . As a result, we expect the region's announced deal volume to exceed Q4 2020 volume by 10% or greater, but decrease by less than 5% compared to a strong Q3 2021. The decrease should be evaluated against other comparables with abnormally high previous quarters.

, headwinds in Q2 were mitigated by strength in and . As a result, we expect the region's announced deal volume to exceed Q4 2020 volume by 10% or greater, but decrease by less than 5% compared to a strong Q3 2021. The decrease should be evaluated against other comparables with abnormally high previous quarters. In North America, the trend of steady and sustainable growth continues. The region is forecast to grow announced volume by greater than 10% against Q4 2020 and Q3 2021.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

