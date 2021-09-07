Logo
Cohen & Steers Appoints Marcia Gonzalez Glass to Lead Northeast U.S. Institutional Business Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, has named Marcia Gonzalez Glass, CFA, to the role of Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales. Ms. Glass will lead institutional business development in the Northeast United States, reporting to Jeff Sharon, Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations.

Ms. Glass joins Cohen & Steers from CenterSquare Investment Management and brings 16 years of institutional business development and investor relations experience. She was a director on CenterSquare's Capital Markets team responsible for overseeing institutional and high-net-worth relationships in the Northeast U.S., successfully raising capital for the firm's private equity real estate and listed real estate strategies. Prior to joining CenterSquare in 2009, Ms. Glass was an Associate at Goldman Sachs & Co.

Jeff Sharon, Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations, said:

"With a career focused on developing long-lasting client relationships and successfully raising capital for real assets strategies, Marcia brings proven experience to help Cohen & Steers execute on our institutional engagement strategy to help clients optimize real assets portfolios. Her expertise in both listed and private real estate will be beneficial as we launch new private real estate strategies and help clients, prospects and consultants effectively utilize both the listed and private markets toward achieving better performing real estate allocations."

Earlier this year, Cohen & Steers announced the formation of the firm's Private Real Estate Group, a team purpose-built for private real estate investing. The new capability will enhance the firm's range of real estate strategies and its ability to provide clients with custom solutions, including integrated listed and private real estate strategies.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE: Cohen & Steers
CONTACT: Paul Zettl
Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing
212 446 9189
Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbol: NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=NY97177&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-appoints-marcia-gonzalez-glass-to-lead-northeast-us-institutional-business-development-301370187.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

