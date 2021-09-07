S&P Global Market Intelligence launches S&P Capital IQ Pro, a new brand for its most comprehensive desktop solution

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced the launch of its refreshed integrated desktop solution, now called S&P Capital IQ Pro. The platform is the company's most comprehensive desktop solution with a vastly expanded range of datasets and content, powered by innovative functionality and tools.

Doug Peterson, CEO of S&P Global, says: "The launch of S&P Capital IQ Pro marks an important milestone in our journey to deliver an integrated, market-leading desktop solution. We have made significant investments to upgrade our signature product brand, S&P Capital IQ, and I am confident that the enhanced platform will provide our customers with unrivaled value."

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "The Pro platform not only represents the best of Capital IQ and SNL desktops, with broad public fundamentals and deep industry data, but now users will have greater visibility into private companies and private markets, as well as the regulatory, supply chain, climate data and analytics, and ESG scores they need to understand impacts for their businesses and the markets they cover."

S&P Capital IQ Pro benefits from some key enhancements, including coverage of sixty-two thousand public and eighteen million private companies, opinions and forecasts from leading research providers, credit risk indicators and research from S&P Global Ratings, access to rich ESG content from S&P Global Sustainable1, and breaking news from Dow Jones Newswires.

The newly rebranded platform also offers a real-time market monitoring dashboard, powerful screening functionality, data visualization and mapping tools, and smart-search capabilities to help users uncover relevant insights, faster. S&P Capital IQ Pro's new Document Viewer leverages AI to let users discover content hidden deep within documents, navigate across that content, and easily extract information. With S&P Capital IQ Pro Mobile, users can track and monitor the markets from their iOS or Android device, while S&P Capital IQ Pro's Office Tools seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint to deliver hundreds of ready-to-use models and data-driven presentation templates.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

