Webex by Cisco Hits Record 8 Billion Monthly Calls Milestone

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

  • Webex by Cisco hosts record 8 billion calls monthly and supports more than 39 million cloud calling users worldwide - the most of any cloud calling provider
  • New capabilities and partnerships for Webex Calling power enterprises' move to the cloud
  • Cisco adds the UK to its Calling Plans, expanding coverage to more than 65 countries – the most in the industry

Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced it is now hosting a record eight billion calls monthly across its cloud calling platforms, the most of any cloud calling provider. To meet enterprises growing global needs, Cisco has also extended its domestic calling coverage to include the UK, with more than 65 countries now covered with its Cisco Calling Plans and Cloud Connected PSTN services – the most in the industry. Enterprises such as T-Mobile, Office Depot, Cigna Health, and CDK Global are relying on Webex Calling to power their businesses.

Webex Calling is part of the Webex Suite – the industry's first suite for hybrid work that provides Cloud Calling, Messaging, Meetings, Polling, Events and Socio in a unified, secure offering. Reliability of calling systems is essential, as they are embedded in businesses' everyday workflows. With a hospital, for example, if a call is delayed by even a minute, it can be the difference between life and death when a patient arrives in critical condition.

"With the move to hybrid work and increasing pressure to delight customers, there's never been a greater need to unify communications across the entire workforce," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "As enterprises look to migrate calling solutions to the cloud, Webex Calling offers the leading end-to-end, secure calling experience that makes unified communications a reality."

New Webex Calling innovations benefit customers with:

  • Broader global footprint: Cisco Calling Plans are now available to UK business customers, and Cloud Connected PSTN supports domestic calling in more than 65 countries
  • Increased flexibility: Customers can now customize PSTN solutions, mixing and matching options to best meet location and operational requirements
  • Speed enhancements and ease of use: Integration of Cloud Connected PSTN in Control Hub enables customers to automate ordering and provision of new numbers quickly and easily. As a result, organizations can achieve in minutes what previously took days. This is made possible in partnership with Cisco integrated service provider IntelePeer via Webex Control Hub

"We are now more dispersed than ever, we need flexible, reliable and secure communications and applications across voice and messaging," says Ben Rife, President, Bullfrog Group. "Cisco and IntelePeer have worked closely together to integrate and automate a process that enables us to order, provision and manage numbers all from the Cisco Webex Control Hub, which is the nerve center of our communication system, enabling our business to continue to thrive."

Cisco offers the most complete and secure cloud collaboration solutions with more than 39 million cloud calling users across all cloud calling platforms hosted by Cisco and its service provider partners. Customers are supported by Webex's extensive partner ecosystem for Cloud Calling with over 1,000 partners worldwide offering local delivery, integration and calling plans and support to meet specific customer needs. With over 20 years of experience, Webex Calling is comprehensive enough to address the collaboration needs of every type of business, yet adaptable enough to accommodate future needs.

Additional Resources

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Cisco_Systems_Webex.jpg

Cisco_Systems_Cisco_Cloud_Calling.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF96530&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webex-by-cisco-hits-record-8-billion-monthly-calls-milestone-301369555.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF96530&Transmission_Id=202109070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF96530&DateId=20210907
