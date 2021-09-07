DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of its First Outdoor Concept Store - Public Lands

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) will expand its nationwide footprint with the grand opening of its first Public Lands store in Pittsburgh, PA on September 24.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8858255-dicks-sporting-goods-grand-opening-first-outdoor-concept-store-public-lands/

The retailer will also open one additional location of its off-price store concept -- Going, Going, Gone! in September.

These new additions will bring approximately 120 jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time, and temporary associates for the stores.

Public Lands, a new outdoor-focused specialty concept, will focus on helping more people get outside to explore and protect America's public lands. It will carry a premium assortment of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment brands, and support the local outdoor community through conservation and access & equity-based initiatives. Located approximately 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, the 50,000 sq. ft. store will feature a 30-foot rock wall, an in-store gear repair and rental department and specialized shops dedicated to various outdoor activities including biking, camping, fishing, paddling, skiing, climbing, running and hiking. This new store concept will have an elevated customer service experience that will rely on associates who are passionate about showcasing their love for the outdoors and believe in protecting our public lands for all to enjoy. Furthermore, one percent of all Public Lands sales will go back into local and national conservation efforts.

Public Lands will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations. Visit PublicLands.com/Pittsburgh for full details on the Grand Opening.

Public Lands City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Cranberry Township, PA Cranberry Square 1000 Cranberry Square Drive, Suite D Cranberry Township, PA 16066 September 24 – September 26

In addition, the company also will open one Going, Going, Gone! location to provide access to some of the nation's most popular athletic brands at great prices.

The new Going, Going, Gone! location will offer surprising deals on footwear and apparel from the brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S Sporting Goods for years. Deep discounts of up to 70% off will be available at this location throughout the year.

Going, Going, Gone! City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Royal Palm Beach, FL Southern Palm Crossing 11061 Southern Blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 September 1

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]

Category: Company

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-announces-grand-opening-of-its-first-outdoor-concept-store--public-lands-301370263.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods