Meridian Launches Two New Air-Dryable qPCR Mixes Enabling Direct Detection of DNA or RNA from Saliva Samples

CINCINNATI, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of its new Air-Dryable™ Direct DNA qPCR Saliva and Air-Dryable™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Saliva Mixes, which are designed for incorporation in room-temperature stable molecular assays, directly targeting nucleic acid sequence from saliva and sputum.



Saliva is a complex fluid containing various enzymes, hormones, antibodies, growth factors, enzymes and microbes reflecting the body’s health status. The saliva sample has the potential of being a diagnostic medium for a broad range of diseases, such as cancer and infectious agents, CMV, HIV, respiratory viruses (e.g., avian influenza viruses and coronaviruses) and bacterial infections; however, the low concentration of analytes and high concentration of PCR inhibitors have been challenges for assay developers.

Meridian’s new Air-Dryable™ Direct DNA qPCR Saliva and Air-Dryable™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Saliva Mixes have been formulated specifically to overcome the inhibitors found in saliva samples, allowing a diagnosis directly from crudely processed saliva or sputum samples – no further optimization is required aside from the addition of primers and probes. Furthermore, these mixes can be used simply in a wet format or alternatively dried down to create ambient-temperature stable assays without the need for lyophilization.

Dr. Lourdes Weltzien, Executive Vice President - Life Science commented, “The use of Air-Dryable™ Direct qPCR Saliva mixes in the development of point-of-care assays, not only offer painless and quick sample analysis but also lower exposure risk to healthcare workers by reducing the need for sample handling. Our air-dryable technology has proven to save manufacturers’ time and cost, as well as allow them to control their entire manufacturing workflow.”

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO.

