Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, Redemption of 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, Redemption of 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) (“Cincinnati Bell” or “the Company”), today announced the completion of its acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V (“MIP”), in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including debt (the “Transaction”).

Cincinnati Bell also announced that, in connection with the completion of the Transaction, it will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 6 3/4% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, without par value (the “6 3/4% Preferred Shares”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a one-twentieth interest in a 6 3/4% Preferred Share (the “Depositary Shares”) (NYSE: CBB.PRB).

The Transaction

The Transaction, which was originally announced on March 13, 2020, was approved by Cincinnati Bell’s shareholders on May 7, 2020. The completion of the Transaction follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Under the terms of the merger agreement providing for the Transaction, a controlled subsidiary of MIP was merged with and into Cincinnati Bell, with Cincinnati Bell surviving the merger as a controlled subsidiary of MIP. Each of Cincinnati Bell’s issued and outstanding common shares (other than certain excluded shares) was converted into the right to receive $15.50 per share in cash, without interest.

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, effective today, trading of Cincinnati Bell’s common shares has been suspended on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and Cincinnati Bell has requested that its common shares be delisted from the NYSE.

Redemption of 6 3/4% Preferred Shares

On September 7, 2021, Cincinnati Bell will mail notices of redemption to holders of Depositary Shares specifying the terms, conditions and procedures for the redemption.

The Depositary Shares will be redeemed simultaneously with the redemption of the 6 3/4% Preferred Shares on September 22, 2021, at a redemption price of $50 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $1,000 per 6 3/4% Preferred Share).

As a result of the redemption, holders of Depositary Shares as of September 15, 2021 will receive a prorated quarterly cash dividend on the Depositary Shares for the third quarter of 2021 on October 1, 2021.

Payment for the Depositary Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as redemption agent. Questions regarding the redemption may be directed to the redemption agent at:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
Within USA, US territories & Canada: (800) 546-5141
Outside USA, US territories & Canada: (781) 575-2765

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V

MIP is a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management (“MAM”). MAM provides specialist investment solutions to clients across a range of capabilities including infrastructure & renewables, real estate, agriculture, transportation finance, private credit, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions.

As of March 31, 2021, the MAM business had $US427 billion of assets under management. MAM has over 1,900 staff operating across 20 markets in Australia, the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

MAM, through its affiliates, has been managing assets for institutional and retail investors since 1980 in Australia and in the United States, retail investors recognize the Delaware Funds® by Macquarie family of funds as one of the longest-standing mutual fund families, with more than 80 years in existence.

This press release does not constitute an advertisement or an offer to sell any security or the solicitation of any offer to buy an interest in MIP or any existing or future fund or investment vehicle managed or advised by MAM and/or its affiliates or any other security.

None of the entities referred to in this press release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of that entity.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005547r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005547/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment