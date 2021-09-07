AssetMark Launches Suite of Separately Managed Accounts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AssetMark Launches Suite of Separately Managed Accounts

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

AssetMark SMA Suite empowers advisors to meet the changing needs of their clients

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (: AMK) today announced the launch of a suite of separately managed accounts (SMAs) available on the AssetMark platform. Designed to help advisors tailor portfolios for their clients, the curated selection of professionally managed SMAs covers a wide breadth of asset classes, investment styles and asset managers.

“Advisors are facing growing demand to tailor portfolios to meet the unique needs and objectives of each client,” said AssetMark Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Solutions David McNatt. “The vast SMA marketplace can make it challenging for advisors to find the best strategy to meet their clients’ need. Through our rigorous due diligence process, we’ve curated this lineup of SMAs providing core asset class building blocks for advisors to choose with confidence and deliver on their clients’ expectations.”

This launch will include twelve SMAs from ten best-in-class investment managers, many of whom are new to the AssetMark platform. As investor preferences continue to evolve, SMAs can enable advisors to personalize clients’ portfolios with targeted asset class exposure and manage their tax efficiency, as well as offer increased transparency through direct ownership of securities. This new suite of SMAs complements the wide range of investment solutions on the AssetMark platform and can be combined in a single account with other eligible solutions.

“While we are excited to add this new suite of SMAs to our curated platform, it is just the beginning. We will continue to broaden the product suite in response to market demands and to help advisors effectively manage the evolving needs of their clients,” said McNatt.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Source: AssetMark, Inc.

ti?nf=ODMyMDI5NCM0Mzg4ODc4IzIwODc0NzU=
AssetMark-Inc-.png
Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
Director, Communications & Public Relations, AssetMark, Inc.
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment