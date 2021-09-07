Logo
U.S. Navy Awards Ameresco Multiple Award Construction Contract for Large General Construction Projects in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, announced that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) has awarded the company’s Federal Solutions team a prime contract on a large construction contract vehicle with a capacity of $950 million over 5 years. Ameresco is one of 8 awardees selected to implement projects under the contract.

Task orders on this multiple award construction contract (MACC) will support construction projects in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, home to a large number of Navy facilities. The award of this design-build contract vehicle furthers the expansion of Ameresco Federal Solutions beyond the energy performance contracting market. It also extends Ameresco’s partnership with the NAVFAC MIDLANT, which has previously selected Ameresco to deploy more than $200M in energy infrastructure modernization projects at Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Shipyards.

“We are excited to build on Ameresco’s support of the Navy in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Nicole Bulgarino, EVP and General Manager, Federal Solutions at Ameresco. “Design-build construction contract vehicles like this MACC expand our capability to support the Navy’s mission by modernizing critical installation infrastructure. These investments will provide improved facilities for our servicemembers and help the Navy meet its requirements for training, sustaining, projecting, and maintaining the future force.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a prime contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such prime contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. There were no construction contracts related to this prime contract included in our previously reported awarded or contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005568r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005568/en/

