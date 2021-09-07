Logo
Empowering the Digital Future: NortonLifeLock Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today released its 2021+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report, an annual account of its commitments and progress on the company’s priority ESG issues. The 2021 ESG Report highlights NortonLifeLock’s ongoing pledge to bring together its team, expertise, and powerful technology to help build a safe, inclusive, and sustainable future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005146/en/

“Today’s consumer expects and deserves a partner they can trust to do the right thing and a company that embraces Corporate Responsibility. A high standard of ethics and good governance are NortonLifeLock’s greatest strengths as we advocate, innovate, communicate, and execute as a team,” said Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer, NortonLifeLock.

During the company’s fiscal year 2021, NortonLifeLock reassessed its Corporate Responsibility program – NortonLifeLock Cares – to ensure strategic and impactful programming that utilizes the best of what the company has to offer to support its customers, communities, employees, and business stakeholders. This assessment determined NortonLifeLock’s five key priority ESG issues, which guide the company’s efforts and benchmarks moving forward: Education and Training for Cyber Safety; Data Privacy and Protection; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Talent Development and Engagement; and Climate and Energy.

Over the past 12 months, as people spent increasingly more time online, NortonLifeLock leveraged its leading expertise in consumer Cyber Safety to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. NortonLifeLock’s product donations, with a retail value of more than $4 million, helped nonprofits, public libraries, and families keep their devices and data secure. NortonLifeLock also expanded its financial commitments and partnerships with organizations like National+PTA and the World+Association+of+Girl+Guides+and+Girl+Scouts to deliver Cyber Safety education programs that enable families and girls to build the necessary skills to protect themselves online.

NortonLifeLock continues to build a strong, diverse, and passionate team. In FY21, NortonLifeLock increased the number of female employees, women in leadership positions, and employees from underrepresented communities. Today, women make up 33% of NortonLifeLock’s global workforce and 30% of its leadership, while individuals from underrepresented groups account for 13% of the employee population. The Company also expanded its employee resource groups – which convene employees together to learn, support, mentor, and celebrate with one another – and launched an eLearning platform and mentoring program to foster career development.

Further, NortonLifeLock reimagined its environmental strategy, outlining five pillars to drive environmental stewardship: climate and energy; sustainable products; supply chain; engagement; and reporting. In FY21, the Company achieved a 52% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). NortonLifeLock also became a supporter of the Crypto Climate Accord and its objectives to transition the global crypto industry to net-zero GHG emissions by 2040.

NortonLifeLock has been recognized by many of the world’s leading ESG benchmarks for the Company’s performance and commitment to transparency. The Company was named to 3BL Media’s 100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking for the second consecutive year and earned a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021+Corporate+Equality+Index. NortonLifeLock’s work is supported by a culture of innovation, guided by a driven leadership team, and executed by talented team members who share a passion for making the digital world a safer, more sustainable, and more inclusive place.

To learn more about how NortonLifeLock is empowering the digital future, read the full 2021+ESG+Report.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005146r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005146/en/

