Matterport's Pro2 3D Camera is Now Available on Amazon in Europe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expanded availability of its industry-leading Matterport Pro2 3D Camera on six Amazon marketplaces. In addition to the US and Canada , the Pro2 is now available in the United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , and France . By expanding across Europe, Matterport provides greater access for its customers to purchase the company’s industry-leading 3D capture technology so that they can realize the benefits of the Matterport spatial data platform and the power of digital twins.



“Making the Pro2 camera available on Amazon in more countries puts Matterport front and center where millions of shopping journeys begin for consumers and professionals,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer at Matterport. “Amazon’s ubiquitous 1-Click ordering and Amazon Prime bring industry leading convenience and customer service to Pro2 shoppers, paving the way for new customers to get started with Matterport easier than ever before,” he added.

By leveraging Amazon’s reach and fulfillment capabilities, Matterport will be able to offer fast shipping and easy returns for Matterport Pro 2 camera, accessory bundles, and more. Additionally, customers can continue to purchase the Pro2 camera directly on the company’s website at https://buy.matterport.com/ , through Matterport’s specialized online retail partners, and from our 36 value-added resellers around the world.

The Matterport Pro2 camera lets anyone create an immersive digital twin of any space, of any size and complexity in the built world - from homes to high-rises to hotels and historic landmarks around the world. The only camera of its kind, the Pro2 captures both 3D data points and 4K HDR image quality to deliver exceptional dimensional accuracy in a stunning, life-like immersive digital experience. Matterport digital twins deliver immediate results for customers - homes sell faster and for higher prices, online engagement with property listings increase more than threefold, hotels and vacation rentals book faster and more often, and property managers can manage building operations and construction projects with a more scalable and cost-effective remote-first approach.



Founded in 2011, Matterport has defined the spatial data category for the built world with its market-leading spatial data platform that transforms any space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. Hundreds of thousands of customers around the world have brought more than five million spaces online to date with the Matterport platform to more effectively access, manage and utilize them. The company has extended its market reach beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate; architecture, engineering and construction; retail; insurance and restoration; travel and hospitality; and facilities management.



About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

