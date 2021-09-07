Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli will present virtually at the following three investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 9th, at 10:50 a.m. PT.

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Wednesday, September 15th, at 11:40 a.m. PT.

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.snowflake.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses.

