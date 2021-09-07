World Fuel Services Corporation Names Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

World Fuel Services Corporation Names Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced the appointment of Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors of the company.

“We are delighted to have Jill join our Board of Directors,” said Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer. “She is an accomplished human resources executive who brings a wealth of expertise in human capital management and executing organizational transformation. Jill’s skill set will be a strategic asset to our company and help us accelerate our long-term growth objectives.”

Ms. Smart spent more than 33 years at Accenture plc, a global professional services company, before retiring in 2014 after having served as Accenture’s Chief Human Resources Officer for the last 10 years. As CHRO, she was responsible for all aspects of Accenture’s global human resources ("HR") agenda including resource planning, recruitment, onboarding, training and development, staffing and deployment, performance management, employee engagement, succession planning and transitions. Prior to her various HR management roles at Accenture, Ms. Smart held business integration consulting positions for clients in a variety of industries, focusing on integration strategy, technology, business processes, functional applications and human performance components.

Since 2015, Ms. Smart has served as President of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR), which recognizes individuals and institutions in the HR profession for their achievements and advances the work of the HR profession through research and outreach. Ms. Smart has served as a member of the board of directors of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global product development and platform engineering services company, since 2016 and currently serves as the chair of its compensation committee. In addition, Ms. Smart is a director at AlixPartners, LLC, a results-driven global management consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses address their most complex and critical challenges, a director at HireRight, LLC, a market-leading provider of on-demand employment background checks and screening, and a member of the advisory board at Cerity Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor and wealth management firm. Ms. Smart is the founder and CEO of JBSmart Consulting, LLC, where she provides HR advisory and coaching services.

Ms. Smart is a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources and the Human Resources Policy Institute, as well as a member of the Peer Roundtable for CHROs and the G100 Talent Consortium Advisory Board. Ms. Smart is also a past Trustee of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and is currently a member of the University’s President’s Advisor Council, the Dean’s Business Council at the Gies College of Business, and the University of Illinois’ Chicago Athletic Advisory Board.

Ms. Smart will serve as a member of the company’s Compensation and Governance committees.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005554r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005554/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment