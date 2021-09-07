Ehave Announces Update On Ehave Medical App With The Launch Of Covid Vaccine Passport Going Live Shortly

MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today its Ehave Covid Passport will be launched in markets worldwide once it completes its beta testing. Ehave's Covid Passport provides small businesses a tool to verify Covid-19 vaccination, and it will empower employers to track vaccination among its employees and place a tool at its employees’ hands to better their overall health as most small businesses battle to come to terms on how to implement safety precautions. Ehave's Covid Passport will allow individuals and small businesses to easily access vaccination verification to ease implementing new safety precautions. Ehave’s suite of products will become live in our medical app as we complete beta testing on each individual application. Our suite of products will give control of their medical records and their overall heath to individuals with the ability for AI and predictive medicine to enhance their daily lives. Ehave's Covid Passport will be free for individual users. Pricing for enterprise customers will be released once our Medical app goes live.



Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "Our Ehave Covid Passport will be our first product to go live, it will make it very easy for businesses to track employee vaccination and individuals to securely store their Covid vaccine information, so it can be easily verified." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Ehave's Covid Passport is an ideal scenario for individuals who want a Vaccine Passport to safely store their vaccine information and the answer for employers to track employee vaccination."

Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave, said, “We invest and develop in forward thinking technology, that will cultivate a better community of value-based healthcare. Our technology will help improve the future of advancing medicine."

In addition to its Covid Vaccine Passport, Ehave is pleased to provide updates on the progress of its other products.

KetaDash 0.1 – Ehave’s KetaDash connects mental health patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy under expert supervision. The first version will be released by mid-September.

MegaTeam [Desktop Version] - Ehave's MegaTeam assessment and rehabilitation products are built on established methodologies for the measurement of cognitive abilities in populations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”). The MegaTeam products embed cognitive assessment and rehabilitation tasks within an engaging video game environment. iOS/Android Versions are currently being added to play stores.

Ninja Reflex [Mobile Version] – Ehave’s Ninja Reflex is a video game intervention for kids with neurodevelopmental disorders. iOS/Android are currently being added to play stores

Ehave Health Records (Powered by HealthWizz) - Ehave Health Records provides Ehave's dashboard users medical records management and retrieval through a dedicated instance on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) platform. This takes the Ehave dashboard to a new level by providing a HIPAA compliant, decentralized mobile platform that enables people to aggregate, organize and share personal medical health records securely and efficiently. The test version is currently out, and the beta version will be out in the fourth quarter.

Ehave Dashboard - The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud-based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers. Awaiting completion of test version.

Ehave Mental Health App by CoggApps – The Ehave Mental Health App by CoggApps is an AI-controlled mental health monitoring tool designed by an MD and PhD-qualified psychiatrist using diagnostic techniques approved by the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization. The platform is based on Apple HealthKit and GoogleFit for data processing and background mental health monitoring, considering factors like physical activity, surrounding noise, work-life balance and sleep. Ehave recently announced its Mental Health App. It will take 4-6 weeks to complete.



About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. ( EHVVF, Financial) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com .

