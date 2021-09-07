Lantern Pharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences During September

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced it will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Panna Sharma, President & CEO of Lantern Pharma, will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the 2021 Colliers Institutional investor conference being held virtually September 9-10, 2021. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Collier sales representative.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Sharma will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021. Lantern's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Lantern's website at https://ir.lanternpharma.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Waldman, Crescendo Communications, LLC

[email protected]

212-671-1021

Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos, Vice President – 5W Public Relations

[email protected]

646-843-1812

