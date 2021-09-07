Two Financial Advisors join UBS in Portland, Maine

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors, Micah Roberge and Shaun Hawkins, have joined the firm in Portland, Maine. The team, The Roberge Hawkins Group, manages $400 million in client assets. Also joining the firm is Senior Registered Client Service Associate Deborah Erickson.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005585/en/

Micah Roberge and Shaun Hawkins (Photo: Business Wire)

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most client-focused and productive Financial Advisors in the industry,” said Jad Dieterle, Northern New England Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have a strong platform in the Americas and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities, advisors like Micah and Shaun are able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Micah has 18 years of industry experience, spending the last 14 years working to create and design life-long retirement plans for his clients, including anticipating and addressing their long-term care needs. Prior to joining UBS, Micah worked for 14 years as a Wealth Management Advisor for Merrill Lynch. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, with degrees in Mathematics and Economics. He has earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation and the Certified Wealth Management Advisor® designation through the Investments & Wealth Institute, and in conjunction with the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and The Booth School of Business at University of Chicago. He grew up in Augusta, Maine.

Shaun has 21 years of experience, spending the last 10 years working with high-net-worth individuals, business owners, corporate executives, medical and legal professionals. He began his career in 1994 at Goldman Sachs on the institutional equity trading desk and spent 11 years covering sophisticated hedge funds and mutual funds in New York and Boston. Before joining Merrill Lynch in 2011, Shaun spent time as a self-published author. He earned both a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Shaun has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designation through the Investments & Wealth Institute and in conjunction with the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He grew up in Portland, Maine.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005585/en/