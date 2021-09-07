Logo
BetMGM Partners with TAPPP to Release Retail Gift Cards Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

The newly launched cards provide flexible and fast options for customers to fund their accounts

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, announced today a partnership with TAPPP, a leader in flexible payment options, to make BetMGM gift cards available at major convenience and grocery retail chains in select U.S. states offering legal sports betting.

betmgm_Logo.jpg

"One of the biggest pieces of feedback we get from our customers is that they want a simple and convenient way to fund their accounts," said Maria Tomlinson, Head of Payments at BetMGM. "Just in time for the start of football season, we're thrilled to introduce an option for players to quickly and securely fund their BetMGM accounts, while avoiding deposit failures."

"BetMGM is synonymous with sports betting and will now be ubiquitous in some of the largest retailers across the U.S.," said Sandy Agarwal, TAPPP's Founder & CEO. "They are the perfect partner in our journey to make sports betting and iGaming more accessible. Expanding the available funding options for sports bettors along with providing the ability to share in the BetMGM experience through gifting perfectly aligns with TAPPP's mission, to create more access and engagement for fans."

BetMGM gift cards are now available in $25 and $50 denominations in eight states at over 6,000 locations across the U.S. For more details on where you can purchase a BetMGM gift card, visitbetmgm.com/giftcard.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGMon Twitter.

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About TAPPP
TAPPP makes it easy for consumers to access sports content and bet by unlocking multiple payment options. TAPPP has made MLB and NFL streaming products available across the largest physical and digital retailers in the US. TAPPP is now extending those payment options for sports betting, making it safer and easier for millions of customers to top up their accounts using cash. Headquartered in New York City, TAPPP's mission is to make sports content more engaging and accessible to fans.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA96346&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-partners-with-tappp-to-release-retail-gift-cards-across-the-us-301369357.html

SOURCE BetMGM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96346&Transmission_Id=202109070930PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96346&DateId=20210907
