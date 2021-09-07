Logo
U.S. Gold Corp. to Attend and Present at the 2021 Denver Gold Group Gold Forum Americas Conference (Hybrid) on September 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to provide update on CK Gold Project and soon-to-be released PFS to the world's most prospective producers, explorers, and developers within the precious metals industry

PR Newswire

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its management will be attending in person and presenting at the 2021 Denver Gold Group Gold Forum Americas Explorer & Developer Forum conference, being held September 12-15, 2021. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with conference attendees to provide an update on its CK Gold Project and soon to be released pre-feasibility study (PFS).

This year's 2021 Gold Forum Americas Explorer & Developer Forum conference will be held as a hybrid event, combining both physical and virtual participation. The Gold Forum Americas Explorer & Developer Forum brings together a community of institutional investors and senior corporate executives from established precious metals companies to meet and network with some of the most prospective producers, explorers, and developers from around the globe.

U.S. Gold Corp.'s President & CEO Mr. George Bee will present on Monday, September 13th at 8:20 a.m. MDT. Please refer to the link and presentation details below.

Webcast Link and Presentation Details
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 8:20 a.m. MDT/10:20 a.m. EDT
Webcast URL*: Company Live Session - The Denver Gold Group, Inc.

*A replay of the presentation will be available following the live webcast using the same link.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold

favicon.png?sn=AQ93968&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-attend-and-present-at-the-2021-denver-gold-group-gold-forum-americas-conference-hybrid-on-september-13-2021-301368419.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


