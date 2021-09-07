Build-A-Bear Workshop Celebrates Back to School Season with Spellbinding New Arrivals to the Harry Potter-Inspired Collection and "SeptemBEAR" Sweepstakes

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Build-A-Bear® launched enchanting additions to its Harry Potter-inspired collection. Guests can show off their House pride with new clothing and accessories, join the quest to collect House relics, or fly away with Hedwig and Buckbeak!

"We are thrilled to be bringing more magical fun to Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer. "Wizarding World fans are sure to be captivated by these new additions to our Harry Potter collection. From magical creatures, to new ways to display your house pride, this enchanting assortment has something for everyone, whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the Harry Potter fan in your life or adding a new furry friend to your own collection!"

Visit your local Workshop or experience the magic of making furry friends in the palm of your hand! The online Bear Builder tool is a great way to make unique, customized gifts perfect for the Harry Potter fan in your life by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony!

SHOW OFF YOUR HOUSE PRIDE

Dress your bear in its Hogwarts house with themed hoodies featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff. The hood even has openings for your furry friend's ears! Complete the look with a matching house beanie!

Fans won't want to miss the plush Sword of Gryffindor perfect for your courageous Gryffindor House Bear.

The plush toy locket is inspired by the one owned by Salazar Slytherin himself. Witches and wizards of Slytherin house will appreciate the decorative runes and snake-like S on the locket.

"Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure!" Your furry friend will be reminded of these wise words every time they sport this magical Ravenclaw diadem. This plush toy crown is inspired by the iconic diadem of Ravenclaw house.

If you know your Hogwarts history, you know that this Hufflepuff Cup is a must-have item for any fan of Hufflepuff house! This plush golden cup features a badger on the front and has an elastic band so it can attach to your bear's paw.

MAGICAL CREATURES FLY INTO BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP

Harry Potter's loyal owl Hedwig is ready to fly into your collection! This feathery friend has snowy white fur, spotted wings, large yellow eyes and the Harry Potter logo on her left talon. Just as Hagrid gifted Harry Potter Hedwig on his birthday, this loyal toy owl makes a magical gift for any witch or wizard in your life!

Now you can take to the skies with your very own Buckbeak! A magical beast that's half eagle and half horse, this beloved Hippogriff has grey fur, soft plush claws and a fuzzy tail. Available exclusively online at www.buildabear.com, it's the perfect companion for Care of Magical Creatures class or any magical adventure ahead!

WELCOME TO HOGWARTS

Your Hogwarts acceptance letter is here! Receiving a letter by owl post is an ambition for any budding young witch or wizard. This replica letter has an elastic band so it can attach to any furry friend's paw. It features the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry crest and is signed by Professor McGonagall, Professor at Hogwarts and Head of Gryffindor House. You can write a name at the top of the letter to make a perfectly personalized gift for any Wizarding World fan!

CELEBRATE SEPTEMBEAR WITH BUILD-A-BEAR

Win free furry friends for a year by entering the Build-A-Bear Workshop SeptemBEAR Sweepstakes! In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, celebrated annually on September 9, Build-A-Bear Workshop announced the month-long sweepstakes where fans can enter to win furry friends for a year. Forty Guests will win this great prize, with ten winners drawn each week. Guests ages 18 and older in the United States and Canada can enter at www.buildabear.com/sweepstakes and Guests in the United Kingdom can visit www.buildabear.co.uk/prizedraw to enter.

