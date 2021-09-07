In Recognition of National Clean Air Day, SinglePoint Announces Clean Air Giveaway for Schools around the Nation; APEX 2.0 Unit is Designed to Clean Large Spaces where Multiple Kids and Teachers Gather

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

In Recognition of National Clean Air Day, SinglePoint Announces Clean Air Giveaway for Schools around the Nation; APEX 2.0 Unit is Designed to Clean Large Spaces where Multiple Kids and Teachers Gather

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Register Your School at www.viralsweep.com

- Box Pure Air is Giving Away an Apex 2.0 Unit to One School Each Week Starting September 13, 2021

- Back to School Means Indoor Air Quality is More Important Than Ever

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) pledges their support for clean and healthy environments for classrooms around the nation by hosting a giving away of four Apex 2.0 AIRBOX units a week for four (4) weeks. With Clean Air Day (September 7, 2021) upon us, the focus on what we are breathing is at the forefront of the conversation. As more students return to in-person learning, safety concerns within the American family have increased. SinglePoint's subsidiary BOX Pure Air has been working diligently to ensure it is a part of the solution.

Singlepoint_Air_Cleaner.jpg

BOX Pure Air provides an answer to the challenge at hand that allows children to safely return to the classroom by utilizing its newest unit, the Apex 2.0. Historically, large spaces in schools were either too difficult or too expensive to properly ventilate and provide clean air. The Apex 2.0 Unit was designed to excel in this setting. Offering a simple plug-and-play system, schools can now circulate 1,500 cubic feet of clean air per minute. The power and superior quality of the Apex 2.0 Unit revolutionized the clean air space, shattering the competition as no other system on the market provides this level of ease and service.

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint stated, "As a father of a school aged child, I saw the need for our schools to have clean air. Kids gathering in a classroom, the gymnasium or even cafeterias make social distancing a challenge, but with the Apex 2.0 unit we can reduce the threat of COVID-19, allergies, colds, flus, dust and other pollutants in the air. This system provides peace of mind so students and teachers can focus their efforts on learning in the classroom."

Poor indoor air quality in schools can affect student attendance as well as their academic performance. Studies demonstrate that students and teachers with access to clean filtered air, free of viruses, dust and other pollutants are more productive and perform at a higher cognitive level. Cleaner air has also been linked to reduced sick days for both students and teachers, providing a more consistent and stable routine with less disruptions to the learning environment.

Click on this LINK to enter your school for a chance to win a Apex 2.0 Unit.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA97265&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-recognition-of-national-clean-air-day-singlepoint-announces-clean-air-giveaway-for-schools-around-the-nation-apex-2-0-unit-is-designed-to-clean-large-spaces-where-multiple-kids-and-teachers-gather-301370132.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97265&Transmission_Id=202109070905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97265&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment