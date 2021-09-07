Petco Love Invites Pet Adopters to Help Award Animal Welfare Organizations Across the Country With $1 Million in Lifesaving Funds This Holiday Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Petco Love Invites Pet Adopters to Help Award Animal Welfare Organizations Across the Country With $1 Million in Lifesaving Funds This Holiday Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

By sharing their pet's Love Story, adopters can help the organization they adopted from receive a $100,000 grant award and win a $1,000 Petco shopping spree

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Love, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invites pet adopters to share how their pets have changed their lives in the annual Petco Love Stories grant campaign. This holiday season, Petco Love will celebrate the best Love Stories by awarding $1 million in lifesaving funds to more than 100 qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Through Sept. 20, pet adopters can share their love stories to help the organization they adopted from receive grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Adopters with winning stories will also receive a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skechers shoes.

Copy_of_IMG_9601__1.jpg

"Bigger smiles, cozier naps, and warmer welcomes every time you walk in the door — the love we share with our pets changes everything," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. "Every year, we read thousands of heartwarming stories that illustrate the life-changing power of pet adoption. Through this annual campaign, we celebrate this love and give back to the hardworking animal welfare organizations that save pet lives and make these adoption matches possible."

Adopters can submit their love stories at petcolove.org/lovestories by Sept. 20, 2021, at noon CDT. Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter's life for the better, in big and small ways. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Visit the Love Stories website for more information, including a full list of prizes and submission FAQs, and to be inspired by previous year's winning stories. This year's winners, including the grand prize $100,000 grant award winner, will be announced during special celebrations throughout the holiday season.

Since 2013, more than 20,000 adopters have shared their stories with Petco Love, helping to award over $5.8 million to animal welfare organizations across the country to save even more pet lives. For more information about Petco Love Stories (formerly known as the Holiday Wishes campaign), visit petcolove.org/lovestories and join the conversation on social media using #PetcoLoveStory.

About Petco Love
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.
Skechers (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers
BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $7 million to help more than 1.3 million shelter pets, including saving more than 955,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:
Jennifer Perez
Petco Love
[email protected]

Christina_and_family__1.jpg

Mr__Mittens___Ferndale__2.jpg

Petco_Love_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA97350&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-love-invites-pet-adopters-to-help-award-animal-welfare-organizations-across-the-country-with-1-million-in-lifesaving-funds-this-holiday-season-301370047.html

SOURCE Petco Love

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97350&Transmission_Id=202109070905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97350&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment