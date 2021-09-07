SinglePoint Announces Launch of New Website Improving Communications and Online Visibility

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, singlepoint.com .

"As a company, we are laser focused on the continued expansion of our sustainable footprint. The network of industry partners and providers that SinglePoint has acquired is the driving force behind our commitment to delivering valuable solutions for better health and living, which in turn will unlock further value creation for stakeholders," commented Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint. "With continued execution on multiple fronts and fundamentally positioning SinglePoint to accomplish our stated goals and achieve key catalysts on an ongoing basis, the launch of our new website is a key component in our next steps forward. We believe that SinglePoint, and our partners, are aligning to be leaders in the industry. Bolstered by our commitment to 'People. Planet. Profits.' I am excited about the future of SinglePoint and look forward to building on our momentum."

SinglePoint is dedicated to driving its vision of creating the most comprehensive national network of renewable energy services and products that promote a cleaner sustainable lifestyle while minimizing the impact on the environment and expects to generate continued growth. The Company's subsidiaries, Direct Solar America, EnergyWyze, and Box PureAir, have continued to execute on their respective business strategies, which collectively drive the Company's mission.

SinglePoint will continue to search for companies that align with its growth strategy to firmly position the Company as a leader in these emerging market opportunities. As previously announced, in order to ensure the optimization of its continued growth opportunities, the Company launched a strategy review of its business and plans to provide an update in the third quarter of 2021.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

