Fortran Corporation Signs LOI

Conover, NC, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Fortran Corporation ( FRTN) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Comconexx, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company.





"We believe that the acquisition of Comconexx will increase our market share in the Southeast and add revenue that will enhance our bottom line numbers," stated President Glenn Withers.



Comconexx is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida and provides telecommunication sales, installation, and services in Fort Myers and the surrounding areas.



Fortran expects to complete the acquisition of Comconexx before December 31, 2021.



About Fortran Corporation:



Fortran Corporation is a telecommunication system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network services, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site service. For more information, contact us at: [email protected]



Visit us at www.fortrancorp.com



Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the belief that the acquisition of Comconexx will increase Fortran's market share in the Southeast and add revenue that will enhance its bottom line numbers, and Fortran's expectations that it will complete the acquisition of Comconexx before December 31, 2021. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectation depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections: the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products: the impact of competitive products and pricing: changes in generally accepted accounting principles: successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies: the loss of key senior management or staff: and other events factor and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings.



Glenn Withers

828-324-4611

[email protected]



