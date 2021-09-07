Digital Ally Announces Notable Order for Body-Worn Cameras

Law enforcement agencies continue to take advantage of Digital Ally’s subscription payment program for body cameras



Lenexa, KS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. ( DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received a notable order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office (KS) for an additional forty (40) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web Portal evidence management solution. With the help of the Company’s subscription payment program, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has now deployed over sixty (60) body-worn cameras in the last twelve months throughout their patrol units and county jail.

“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is proud to continue to place its trust in Digital Ally’s technology and staff. Over the recent years our department has recognized the value and need for in-car systems and body-worn cameras through Digital Ally. With the purchase of this additional equipment, it further strengthens our commitment to safety for not only our officers but our community,” stated Major David Thaxton, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office continues to be a leading force in the greater Kansas City area in adopting and implementing in-car and body-worn camera policies. As a fellow Kansas-based business, we are not only excited but proud to continue to work with them and the community,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer wipes.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional

Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the FirstVu HD; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.