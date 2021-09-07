Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Its Transaction Advisory Services Practice With Technology Sector Leader

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Its Transaction Advisory Services Practice With Technology Sector Leader

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Kiran Lulla has joined the firm’s Financial and Valuation Advisory business as a Managing Director in Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). He is based in Dallas and will focus on supporting the firm’s continuing build-out of its technology, media, and telecom (TMT) service capabilities in TAS.

Mr. Lulla has more than 15 years of experience leading global and domestic buyside, sellside, and related transaction advisory services for clients on a broad range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, industry roll-ups, and post-merger integration. He joins Houlihan Lokey from KPMG’s Deal Advisory Group, where he was a Principal and lead partner for some of that firm’s largest corporate and financial sponsor clients. Mr. Lulla’s transaction advisory experience includes work for clients in the technology, financial services, industrials, and business services sectors, among others.

“Kiran has established an outstanding track record of success for his financial sponsor and corporate clients across the spectrum of transaction advisory services, both domestically and internationally. His depth and breadth of transaction expertise in financial due diligence, particularly in the TMT sector, and his mastery of leveraging data and analytics will be of tremendous value to our global client base as we continue to build our TAS practice. We are delighted he has joined the firm,” said Sean Murphy, Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

“As the size and importance of the technology sector continues to grow across the global economy, our clients more than ever demand advisors who possess both superior transaction advisory expertise and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Kiran brings this valuable combination of knowledge and expertise to Houlihan Lokey, and we look forward to introducing him to our clients and partners around the firm,” said Drew Koecher, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.

“Houlihan Lokey’s comprehensive M&A service offering, reputation for providing industry-centric insights, and ability to deliver unconflicted advice is an unmatched value proposition for its corporate and financial sponsor clients, and I’m excited to join the TAS practice at such an exciting time for the firm,” said Mr. Lulla. “I look forward to working with Houlihan Lokey’s clients around the world and contributing to the momentum and success the firm has achieved in Transaction Advisory Services to date.”

Mr. Lulla holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005318r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005318/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment