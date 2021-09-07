Tricida to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. ( TCDA) today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Tricida will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.



The presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET. An archive of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

