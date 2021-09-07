Mitesco, Inc. Announces Opening of The Good Clinic™ in Eden Prairie

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, LLC (“The Good Clinic,” https://www.thegoodclinic.com/), a Minnesota-based integrative primary care clinic, has opened its second location at Elevate at the Southwest Station in Eden Prairie. The Good Clinic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc. (OCTQB: MITI), which is planning to open 50 clinics in several states over the next three years.



The new Eden Prairie location is embedded in the Elevate residential development at Southwest Station (www.elevateep.com). Elevate features 222 upscale studio, one-, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments, located steps from the Southwest Station Metro Transit Center and the planned Southwest Station LRT stop for the Green Line extension. The building earned a bronze certification from the National Green Building Standard for environmental, health and wellness attributes.

Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, LLC, said, “We’re thrilled to expand the footprint of The Good Clinic’s whole-person wellness approach. This second location in Eden Prairie offers primary care, preventive care, behavioral wellness, chronic disease management, immunizations, and other health services to local residents. Plus, we’re centrally located among community amenities, making The Good Clinic a convenient option we believe local residents will embrace as part of their wellness lifestyle.”

The Good Clinic’s flagship site, which opened in February 2021, is located at the Nordhaus development in Minneapolis. The Good Clinic is set to open its third Twin Cities location in St. Louis Park on September 27. Plans are also underway for additional clinics in the Minneapolis suburbs as well as St. Paul.

“Residents in Minneapolis have been responding strongly, showing us that they want and need The Good Clinic’s model of care. This reaction further supports our expansion strategy in the Twin Cities metropolitan area,” Mr. Howe stated.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

