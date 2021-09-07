Logo
Putting Worker Safety First at MINExpo 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC Showcasing Key Mining Fluid Solutions and Selective Electroplating Technologies

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining companies today face complex challenges as never before. Under increasing pressures to create a safe work environment and lower environmental impact, while also reducing costs, mining operations must be more efficient than ever.

To help address these challenges Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) and SIFCO ASC, a subsidiary of Quaker Houghton, will be exhibiting their wide range of innovative mining fluid solutions and selective electroplating offerings at MINExpo 2021 Booth 1423 (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/minexpo/) from September 13 – 15, 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada.

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC's key mining fluid solutions and technologies include:

  • Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids & Longwall Fluids: QUINTOLUBRIC® is used for fire-hazardous and environmentally sensitive applications without compromising overall operations as well as for longwall roof supports and storage fluids.
  • Dust Suppressants: DUSTGRIP® family of dust suppression products help reduce the generation of dust particles from mines, roads, stockpiles, rail hauls, construction sites, quarries, and other areas where dust control is a problem.
  • Ground Control Agents: MINETECH™ features outstanding mechanical properties and flexibility to be an effective ground consolidation and stabilization tool.
  • Selective Electroplating Technologies: A unique method of portable electroplating, with the SIFCO Process® one can selectively plate localized areas on components without using an immersion tank. It improves component performance, minimizes downtime and reduces manufacturing costs, and can be implemented manually, mechanized, or automated for high volumes.

Complementing Quaker Houghton's offerings include gear lubricants that withstand the extreme operation conditions experienced by heavily loaded enclosed gears, industrial greases which reduce fluid related problems in extreme applications, and maintenance cleaners providing cleaner housings and machinery along with optimum surface quality.

For Quaker Houghton's and SIFCO ASC's full product line offerings, visit:

For mining offerings: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/mining/
For fire-resistant hydraulic fluids: https://fireresistantfluids.com/
For SIFCO ASC offerings: https://www.sifcoasc.com/mining/

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/quakerhoughton
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/sifcoasc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quakerhoughton/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sifco-applied-surface-concepts/

Quaker_Houghton_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH97799&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/putting-worker-safety-first-at-minexpo-2021-301370365.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH97799&Transmission_Id=202109071030PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH97799&DateId=20210907
