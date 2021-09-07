Boeing Names Matt Welch as Investor Relations Leader

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) today named Matt Welch as vice president of Investor Relations. Welch will succeed Maurita Sutedja, who has accepted an opportunity outside of Boeing following more than a decade of leadership within several finance roles at Boeing. Welch's appointment is effective immediately.

Welch will lead Boeing's interactions with the investment community, providing shareholders and financial analysts timely, accurate and transparent information on the company's market environment, business, performance and outlook.

Welch is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of deep financial experience across Boeing's operations. Currently serving as vice president of Revenue Management at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Welch has held several roles of increasing responsibility, including in Investor Relations; Financial Planning and Analysis; and program finance.

"Matt is a proven financial leader with extensive understanding of Boeing's operations and the markets we serve," said Brian West, Boeing's chief financial officer. "His broad experience with our financial stakeholders and his commitment to transparency will help us further advance our efforts and build upon Maurita's exceptional work over the last several years."

Welch and Sutedja will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Boeing Communications

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-names-matt-welch-as-investor-relations-leader-301369922.html

SOURCE Boeing