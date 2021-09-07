New Glucodown® "Enhanced Water" Beverages Launch Today At Amazon -- Special Loyalty Discount In Effect Until Friday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Glucodown® "Enhanced Water" Beverages Launch Today At Amazon -- Special Loyalty Discount In Effect Until Friday

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 7, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to announce today, after 16 months of product development, new GLUCODOWN® "enhanced water" drink mixes are now available for purchase at Amazon.

GLUC_Logo.jpg

  • GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Cherry
  • GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Peach Mango
  • GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Watermelon
  • GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Strawberry Banana

GLUCODOWN® is the first non-dairy beverage in North America enriched with a special form of soluble fiber clinically demonstrated to help maintain healthy blood sugar (and regular digestive health). With its diabetic friendly nutritional profile of No Sugar, No Caffeine and Good Source of Fiber, GLUCODOWN® is a healthy beverage option for the nation's 100 million or more, pre-diabetic and diabetic population.[1]

GLUCODOWN®'s nutritional profile also makes it a logical choice for every person in America following a KETO diet. Macro and micro-nutrients in GLUCODOWN® are clinically associated with maintaining healthy glycemic response to digestible carbohydrates. In addition to its unique form of soluble fiber, GLUCODOWN® is also enriched with an extract of the Banaba plant (Lagerstroemia Speciosa) plus highly bio-available vitamins and minerals, such as the Picolinate form of Chromium.

In recognition of today's launch of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon, until this Friday at midnight, new GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage flavors can be purchased with a 5% discount, at the following special Amazon link:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/mpc/AKTTALQNSYEEH (use Amazon Claim Code 05DRINKMIX at checkout).

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

With its focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate[2] for the nation's 100+ million[1] pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. The GLUCODOWN® brand is the market leader in an entirely new beverage category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For nutritional information visit www.glucodown.com.
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glucodown.

1. National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.
2. For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590516/GLUC_logo.jpg

Contact:
Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 (479) 802-3827

favicon.png?sn=LN97772&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-glucodown-enhanced-water-beverages-launch-today-at-amazon----special-loyalty-discount-in-effect-until-friday-301370350.html

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN97772&Transmission_Id=202109071014PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN97772&DateId=20210907
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment