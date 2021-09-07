New Glucodown® "Enhanced Water" Beverages Launch Today At Amazon -- Special Loyalty Discount In Effect Until Friday

PR Newswire

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to announce today, after 16 months of product development, new GLUCODOWN® "enhanced water" drink mixes are now available for purchase at Amazon.



GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Cherry

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Peach Mango

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Watermelon

GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage, Delicious Strawberry Banana

GLUCODOWN® is the first non-dairy beverage in North America enriched with a special form of soluble fiber clinically demonstrated to help maintain healthy blood sugar (and regular digestive health). With its diabetic friendly nutritional profile of No Sugar, No Caffeine and Good Source of Fiber, GLUCODOWN® is a healthy beverage option for the nation's 100 million or more, pre-diabetic and diabetic population.[1]

GLUCODOWN®'s nutritional profile also makes it a logical choice for every person in America following a KETO diet. Macro and micro-nutrients in GLUCODOWN® are clinically associated with maintaining healthy glycemic response to digestible carbohydrates. In addition to its unique form of soluble fiber, GLUCODOWN® is also enriched with an extract of the Banaba plant (Lagerstroemia Speciosa) plus highly bio-available vitamins and minerals, such as the Picolinate form of Chromium.

In recognition of today's launch of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon, until this Friday at midnight, new GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Beverage flavors can be purchased with a 5% discount, at the following special Amazon link:

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

With its focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate[2] for the nation's 100+ million[1] pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. The GLUCODOWN® brand is the market leader in an entirely new beverage category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

1. National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

2. For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (479) 802-3827

