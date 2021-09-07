Logo
Wikisoft Corp. Surpasses 175 Million Business Profiles

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) is pleased to announce that the continuous growth of business profiles on their flagship platform Wikiprofile.comhas pushed the total number of business profiles to beyond 175 million. The beta version is populated with information about each company and trusted business professional stored on the database. The platform also released a bundle of new features and functionalities which include but are not limited to:

  • Improved sign-up process with an automatic look-up to make it easy to join the platform free of charge
  • Growing database of business professionals - now over 78 million people
  • Over 90 million businesses now held in the companies database
  • Advanced filtering options give more relevant results efficiently

Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Kjems Falk commented: "The new features mark the first of many releases on our strategic product roadmap. Wikiprofile.com aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for companies and business professionals to make informed career and hiring decisions. We look forward to launching new features in the future to benefit consumers."

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT

WikiSoft Corp.
315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,
CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
Email: [email protected]

Investor site: www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662830/Wikisoft-Corp-Surpasses-175-Million-Business-Profiles

