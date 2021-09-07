Tractor Supply to Host Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate Animals and Support Shelters

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the return of its annual Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event. PAW, held Sept. 7–12 in partnership with Seresto, maker of flea and tick treatments for dogs, is the retailer’s largest pet celebration and provides several opportunities to support local animal shelters. During the event, Tractor Supply and Canidae premium pet food will host the Rescue Your Rescue Contest, awarding $200,000 to local shelters, while nationwide pet supply drives will be held in partnership with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

This marks the ninth year of the Rescue Your Rescue contest, which invites customers to nominate their favorite animal shelters and rescue agencies for a chance to win $25,000. Rescue Your Rescue will award over $200,000 in total prizes to 8 grand prize winners and 17 finalists. The contest highlights the important work of these organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned animals. Nominations can be made at TractorSupply.com%2FRescueYourRescue beginning Sept. 7. Voting for the top 25 nominated shelters will be held Oct. 11-17, and winners will be announced at the end of October.

“At Tractor Supply, we always love celebrating pets and animals, and PAW provides an opportunity to give them some extra attention while supporting these amazing rescue organizations,” said Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management Nicole Logan at Tractor Supply. “We look forward to PAW each year as a chance to rally the community around our customers’ favorite shelters and provide them with the tools they desperately need while having some fun with our four-legged friends.”

“Tractor Supply shares our support and passion for pets and animals at Canidae,” said Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer at Canidae. “We are proud to partner with a likeminded company such as Tractor Supply to honor our goal of bringing goodness to pets and their people.”

From Sept. 7-26, Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation encourage customers to drop off or donate new pet supplies including food, toys, cleaning and grooming tools and pet accessories at any local Tractor Supply. All items will be donated to local shelters and rescues.

Leashed, friendly animals are welcome in Tractor Supply stores during PAW and all year round. The majority of the Company’s store locations also host onsite PetVet clinics for wellness and preventive veterinary care needs. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com%2FStoreLocator.

For more information on PAW or Rescue Your Rescue, visit TractorSupply.com

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here

