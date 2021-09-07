Sky Gold Corp Conducts VTEM at The Imperial Project Contiguous to Amex Exploration's Perron Project, Quebec

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sky Gold Corp Conducts VTEM at The Imperial Project Contiguous to Amex Exploration's Perron Project, Quebec

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V:SKYG) (OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces a VTEM survey is now underway on the newly acquired Imperial Property ("Imperial" or the "Property") which shares 4.7 kilometers of it's northern border with Amex Exploration's (TSX-V: AMX) Perron Property in Quebec. The VTEM survey is being conducted by Geotech Ltd. and being flown as part of an overall larger survey in conjunction with a number of other exploration companies in the area.

A total of 328 lines covering 1,087 kilometers are being flown over both the La Reine and Le Roi property that comprise the Imperial Project. Imperial is comprised of a combined 228 claims covering approximately 6,575.84 hectares in the gold and VMS-prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of Ontario and Quebec. Refer to maps in Figures 1 & 2.

Mike England, CEO & President, commented: "We are excited to have begun our maiden work program at The Imperial project in Quebec. This camp is heating up and we are in a prime location to potentially host exciting new discoveries of our own."

The Imperial Property

The Imperial Property is located to the Southwest of, and contiguous with Amex Exploration Inc.'s (TSX-V: AMX) Perron project, which has made several significant high-grade gold discoveries. Recently announced notable gold intersections at Perron include 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 160 metres vertical depth, and 70.92 g/t Au over 3.90 metres, including 367.50 g/t Au over 0.60 metres, at 190 metres vertical depth (refer to AMX news release May 26, 2021). Further to the Northeast is the past-producing Normétal mine, currently held by Starr Peak Exploration (TSX-V: STE), which was mined periodically from the 1930's through to 1975 from surface to a depth of 2.4 km (SIGEOM-Mine Normétal).

The Property is underlain by a mafic-intermediate metavolcanics belt of the Stoughton-Roquemaure Group and the Hunter Mine Group, bordered to the North by a greywacke Unit of the Chicobi Group and to the South by the Abitibi Lake syn-tectonic pluton. The Property is crossed east-west by the Abitibi Thrust Fault, which dips 70 degrees to the South. The overall lithological package strikes east-west and deeps steeply to the South and is contiguous to the Amex Exploration property to the North East.

Historical exploration efforts across the Property have resulted in the discovery of 10 mineral showings (Mineral Deposit Inventory Record - Ontario Government) across the project. Historical exploration works include diamond drilling, overburden drilling, airborne magnetics, ground geophysics including magnetics and electromagnetics, surface geochemistry, geological mapping, and prospecting. Companies that conducted the work include but are not limited to Kennco, Canadian Superior Ltd., Asarco, Cominco, Eastern Mines Inc., Seal River Exploration, and East West Resources Corp. Mineralization at showings range from anomalous copper and zinc associated with disseminated to massive sulfide layers (pyrrhotite/pyrite), gold in till from overburden drill sampling with a high amount of delicate gold grains (indicating a proximal source), as well as trace to anomalous gold and copper in diamond drilling.

image-1.png

Figure 1: Sky Gold Corp.'s Imperial Property with respect to neighbouring projects including Amex Exploration, Starr Peak Mining, and Generic Gold Corp.

* Mineralization hosted on adjacent and nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

image.png

Figure 2: Sky Gold Corp.'s Imperial Property underlain by geology as mapped by the Ontario Geological Survey and Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles of Quebec

Qualified Person - Catherine Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and Independent Director of Sky Gold, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Imperial Project.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, which is prospective for gold mineralization and Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tel. 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free. 1-888-845-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662946/Sky-Gold-Corp-Conducts-VTEM-at-The-Imperial-Project-Contiguous-to-Amex-Explorations-Perron-Project-Quebec

img.ashx?id=662946

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment