Pop Culture and Entertainment Powerhouse Fandom Gears up for New Partnership With Bhi, a Division of 42west

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world's largest fan platform and #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment & gaming, has turned to BHI, a division of 42West and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), to execute comprehensive publicity efforts through 2021 for increased brand awareness and overall business growth.

Fandom is an entertainment & gaming powerhouse reaching more than 315 million unique visitors each month across 250,000 fan powered communities with 30 million pages of content that get 30 billion page views per year. On Fandom, people can easily find the deepest information on every topic in TV, movies, streaming and gaming - across every genre and every level of fandom from blockbusters to niche communities, Fandom provides a place for fans to celebrate their passions through rich content and community driven engagement activities.

The company recently launched its bold new look, including a logo, tagline, website and interface, all of which underscore Fandom's unwavering dedication to its loyal community, "For the Love of Fans." In addition to allowing fans to deep dive into pop culture and gaming, fans can also engage in various gaming forums and enjoy Emmy award-nominated content like Honest Trailers and the weekly news series, The Loop! . Fandom also runs the leading tabletop role-playing-game D&D Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users and is the official digital toolseat for Dungeons & Dragons.

"As a fan-centric group of PR practitioners, we have a deep-rooted love and appreciation for Fandom, which is why we're especially thrilled to officially be part of the family," said 42West/BHI President Shawna Lynch.

BHI has a long-standing and rich pedigree in the world of fan-first franchises, spanning notable campaigns for iconic brands and licensed products from Funko, Universal Pictures, Rovio, Warner Bros and Cartoon Network Enterprises. A sample of the projects include Warner Bros. Consumer Products' DC Super Hero Girls product launch and Cartoon Network Enterprises' collaboration with Champion for The Powerpuff Girls franchise. BHI, in conjunction with DC Comics, managed the global Batman 80 celebration in 2019 which won Gold in "Best Global Campaign" category from Bulldog Awards, a first place winner in the "PR Stunt" category from Ragan's PR Daily Awards and was shortlisted for a Sabre Award North America.

