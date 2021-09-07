It's Just Wings Partners With YOKE For First-Of-Its-Kind College Athlete Brand Ambassador Program

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International's first virtual brand, It's Just Wings®, has partnered with YOKE for a first-of-its-kind partnership: 125 of the nation's top college football players have been selected as the inaugural class of It's Just Wings brand ambassadors.

"We have been blazing trails with It's Just Wings since day one, and this partnership is designed to directly and strategically reach one of our target demographics at the intersection of wings, gaming and sports," said Wade Allen, Brinker senior vice president of innovation. "We are teaming up with the right players – literally and figuratively – to grow and strengthen our presence of offering bold flavors in the world of wings."

The ambassadors will be outfitted with It's Just Wings attire and will leverage their social media and on-campus presence to promote the brand and share exclusive offers with fellow students. The impressive athlete roster includes players from 34 of the nation's most historic football programs. With all Power Five conferences represented, the list is headlined by University of Nevada, Las Vegas quarterback Tate Martell; University of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams; and University of Florida quarterback Emory Jones.

"YOKE is committed to connecting great athletes with great brands," said Mick Assaf, YOKE chief executive officer. "Curating this list of players has already been a blast, and we know they'll represent both brands with the same talent and skill they bring to their sport. We can't wait to see these It's Just Wings athletes perform both on and off the field through this partnership as football season kicks off."

The brand partnership also includes two YOKE events via the gaming app later this year. To see the full list of athlete names and universities, visit itsjustwings.com/YOKE-ambassadors.

It's Just Wings is available for pickup or delivery and is now offering free delivery on every order over $10 until Oct. 31 when Guests sign up for It's Just Rewards™ at itsjustwings.com/sign-up. In addition to free curly fries, It's Just Wings has a sweet side, offering a variety of flavored hand pies, including blueberry lemon, cinnamon apple, caramel pecan, sweet dark cherry and double chocolate HERSHEY'S®.

About It's Just Wings

It's Just Wings is a no-frills, virtual brand that operates out of more than 1,050 kitchens of Brinker International, Inc.'s (NYSE: EAT) restaurant concepts Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy®. We offer three types of killer wings — smoked, bone-in and boneless — at stupid prices in both unique and traditional sauces and rubs that are sure to make your taste buds tingle. No forks, no knives, no napkins — It's Just Wings, but we do throw in free curly fries and ranch with every wings order. It's Just Wings is available for pick up or delivery and is now offering free delivery on every order ($10 minimum) until Oct. 31 when you sign up for It's Just Rewards at itsjustwings.com/sign-up. For more information, visit itsjustwings.com, follow us on Instagram @itsjustwingsofficial or like us on Facebook @itsjustwings.

About YOKE

YOKE provides technology that allows athletes to engage with brands and fans with unprecedented ease. More than 15,000 active athletes use YOKE to build and monetize their name, image, and likeness through brand and fan engagements. The company was launched by former college athletes in 2020 as the go-to platform for fans to play video games with their favorite athletes and has since built out its technology to allow brands to manage athlete ambassador programs at scale. For more information about YOKE or to sign up as a brand or athlete, visit yoketeam.com or follow us on Instagram @yokegaming.

