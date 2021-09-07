Logo
The Film Detective Acquires Holland Releasing's Classic Film and Television Library

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cinedigm's classic film restoration and streaming channel company, The Film Detective, has acquired Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television episodes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cinedigm / (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has acquired Los Angeles-based Holland Releasing's motion picture library of over 100 classic films and television shows.

image.png

The expansive library includes rare archival film prints and negatives of such Hollywood classics as Frank Capra's Meet John Doe (1941), Made for Each Other (1939) starring Carole Lombard and James Stewart, as well as Howard Hughes' grand scale, but controversial western, The Outlaw (1943), starring Jane Russell. The library is wide ranging and includes science fiction, horror, and comedy titles.

Thomas W. Holland, former Vice President of Columbia Pictures and Chief Operating Officer of Screen Gems, formed Holland Releasing in 1990 to produce and distribute television and theatrical programs.

"Our primary business has always been the creation of new movies and TV shows," Holland said, "but over the years we also built a substantial library of classic motion pictures. I am delighted that The Film Detective and Cinedigm have now acquired these films and will add them to their extensive library."

Said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective and Fandor, "We are extremely excited about this important acquisition. Tom's many years as a studio executive in the motion picture industry and commitment to the preservation of these important classics will serve not only our goal to continue to distribute classic cinema into our many OTT platforms with new 4K and HD restored versions, but also our plans to make them available to the collector's market as NFTs and Blu-rays."

For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

###

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV, and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

For additional information:

Media Contact:
DKC Public Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662893/The-Film-Detective-Acquires-Holland-Releasings-Classic-Film-and-Television-Library

img.ashx?id=662893

