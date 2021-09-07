Logo
Kudelski Security Appoints Tony de Bos as Vice President of Services for EMEA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

De Bos hired to expand scope and adoption of cybersecurity consulting services to complement the company's portfolio of highly acclaimed managed security services

PR Newswire

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the addition of Tony de Bos as vice president of services for EMEA. De Bos brings more than 20 years of advisory consulting experience in cybersecurity, data protection and privacy, and digital transformation, as well as strategic and business leadership experience gained by starting and leading successful technology and services businesses throughout EMEA and globally.

Kudelski_Security_Logo.jpg

Kudelski Security announced the addition of Tony de Bos as vice president of services for EMEA.

De Bos will be responsible for expanding on Kudelski Security's existing services portfolio and managing the company's advisory services strategy in Europe. He'll also play a key leadership role in client relationships across the region. He will leverage his management consulting, cybersecurity, and data privacy background to add new services to expand the value delivered to many major clients served across the EMEA region.

"Tony de Bos is a seasoned and recognized cybersecurity leader that adds depth to our management team, expanding our ability to support clients with strategic, multi-faceted solutions," said Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security. "Tony's strong track record consulting on cybersecurity, data protection and privacy will be particularly valuable at this pivotal time for Kudelski Security. Following several years of dramatic growth, Tony will help us deepen relationships with our existing clients, open our business to new growth opportunities, and expand our reach across mainland Europe and in the United Kingdom."

Kudelski Security has experienced tremendous growth in Europe based on the rapid adoption of its market leading and advanced Managed Detection and Response services. Other areas of growth include specialized cybersecurity assessment services supporting niche areas such as blockchain applications, product and IoT device security. With the addition of de Bos, the company will expand its portfolio of more strategic consulting services including cybersecurity strategy, data protection and privacy, and secure digital transformation.

"Kudelski Security is a dynamic company with outstanding technology, an experienced team as well as excellent client relationships," said de Bos. "The cybersecurity market in Europe is growing, and Kudelski Security is well positioned to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving digital security and regulatory priorities of our customers. I look forward to helping expand our support for clients across Europe."

Prior to joining to Kudelski Security, de Bos served as Global & EMEIA Data Protection and Privacy Leader and EMEIA Financial Services ServiceNow Alliance Leader at EY. Before that, he built and led two IT security and technology companies and held several positions at Deloitte and KPMG. He holds CIPM, CIPP/E, CISSP and CEH certifications. Tony is also a certified IT auditor and chartered accountant.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum
Vice President, Global Marketing
+1 913 489 1131
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA96081&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kudelski-security-appoints-tony-de-bos-as-vice-president-of-services-for-emea-301369457.html

SOURCE Kudelski Security

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96081&Transmission_Id=202109071145PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96081&DateId=20210907
