TempuCheck Continues Successful Distribution Partnership with ConvergeIoT

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued business distribution partnership with ConvergeIoT, a national distributor for a major US wireless carrier. ConvergeIoT, headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, is a top distributor of TempuCheck kiosks, nationally.

"ConvergeIoT has helped bolster awareness of TempuCheck through their national presence," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "In addition to building brand awareness, ConvergeIoT's technology has been invaluable in providing a mobile internet connection for TempuCheck kiosks, via their Wi-Fi enabled 5G Mobile Routers."

ConvergeIoT supports a rapidly growing base of solution partners and agents for telecom hardware, software and cellular connectivity. As a key distributor of TempuCheck, ConvergeIoT supplies kiosks to its clients nationally. The Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen at each kiosk can build a facial recognition database and keep records of temperature readings, ensuring a safer environment for employees, visitors, and customers alike.

To learn more about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com. For more information about ConvergeIoT, please visit convergeiot.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating automated facial recognition and heat signature solutions for businesses. The facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including replacing key card access points for offices, school systems and hospital chains. The Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen at each TempuCheck kiosk scans for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

About ConvergeIoT

ConvergeIOT is a National Distributor of Integrated LTE Solutions. They offer best-in-class solutions that solve everyday problems over 4G & 5G LTE. Their technical expertise covers a wide range of LTE enabled solutions including kiosk, mobile hotspots, handhelds, LTE failover, vehicle Wi-Fi, fleet & asset tracking, POTS replacement, and other innovative LTE solutions. For more information, please visit convergeiot.com.

