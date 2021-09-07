Logo
Lance Neill Joins Elixir as New Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) that provides pharmacy benefits and services, today announced that veteran healthcare and pharmacy executive Lance Neill has joined the company as chief operating officer. Neill was most recently vice president of network development and contracting for Centene’s portfolio of managed care products, representing $32 billion in annual pharmacy spend. Prior to that, he served in multiple senior leadership roles with major healthcare brands including Diplomat Pharmacy and Walmart Stores, Inc.

Lance brings substantial experience in pharmacy network development and contracting, specialty pharmacy, finance, analytics and operational oversight. At Elixir, he will oversee the core operational functions, including Elixir Insurance. He will also be responsible for Elixir’s strategy development, ensuring that the company remains positioned for continued innovation and growth.

“Elixir’s opportunities have never been more compelling,” said Neill. "It is clear that regional health plans and mid-market employers are looking for a more surefooted approach to managing pharmacy spend and driving better health outcomes. And it is clear that as part of the Rite Aid enterprise, Elixir offers significant differentiation in target markets. I am excited to join a purpose-driven company, that is committed to helping people achieve whole health for life."

“Elixir is a critical component of Rite Aid’s growth strategy, and we are doubling-down on our investment to position the company as a market leader. Lance is a seasoned and trusted industry executive who consistently delivers results,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Elixir, with a laser focus on operational excellence. In the months to come, I will work closely with Lance and the rest of the Elixir executive team to continue our march forward."

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About Elixir

Elixir, a fully owned subsidiary of Rite Aid Corporation, is a pharmacy services provider offering pharmacy benefit management, Medicare-approved prescription drug plans, mail and specialty pharmacy solutions, and prescription discount programs. With the unique ability to optimize the full pharmacy care experience, Elixir is crafting solutions for today’s pharmacy benefits challenges and helping people achieve whole health for life. For more information, visit www.elixirsolutions.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005700r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005700/en/

