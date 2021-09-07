AGF Investments Trust Buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AGF Investments Trust Buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AGF Investments Trust (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Cellnex Telecom SA, ONEOK Inc, sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Auckland International Airport during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AGF Investments Trust. As of 2021Q2, AGF Investments Trust owns 83 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agfiq+global+infrastructure+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,296 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.44%
  2. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,322 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.75%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,299 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.60%
  4. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 9,966 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.57%
  5. Vinci SA (DG) - 1,431 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.88%
New Purchase: China Power International Development Ltd (02380)

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Power International Development Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 118,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP)

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aeroports de Paris SA. The purchase prices were between $99.92 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ)

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd (00257)

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $195.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 141.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 293.50%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 9,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ASTM SpA (AT)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in ASTM SpA. The sale prices were between $25.56 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

Sold Out: Terna SpA (TRN)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Terna SpA. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Auckland International Airport Ltd (AIA)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Auckland International Airport Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.51.

Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.

Sold Out: Japan Logistics Fund Inc (8967)

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Japan Logistics Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $305500 and $339500, with an estimated average price of $317394.

Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 63.37%. The sale prices were between $54.44 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. AGF Investments Trust still held 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: China Tower Corp Ltd (00788)

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 35.86%. The sale prices were between $1.06 and $1.18, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. AGF Investments Trust still held 134,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 43.53%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. AGF Investments Trust still held 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: E.ON SE (EOAN)

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in E.ON SE by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AGF Investments Trust still held 479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Italgas SpA (IG)

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Italgas SpA by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.616000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. AGF Investments Trust still held 1,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF. Also check out:

1. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider