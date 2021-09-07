AGF Investments Trust Buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA

New Purchases: 02380, ADP, AZJ, 00257,

Investment company AGF Investments Trust Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Cellnex Telecom SA, ONEOK Inc, sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Auckland International Airport during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AGF Investments Trust. As of 2021Q2, AGF Investments Trust owns 83 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agfiq+global+infrastructure+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,296 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.44% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,322 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.75% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,299 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.60% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 9,966 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.57% Vinci SA (DG) - 1,431 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.88%

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Power International Development Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 118,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aeroports de Paris SA. The purchase prices were between $99.92 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $195.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 141.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 293.50%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 9,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in ASTM SpA. The sale prices were between $25.56 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Terna SpA. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Auckland International Airport Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.51.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.

AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Japan Logistics Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $305500 and $339500, with an estimated average price of $317394.

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 63.37%. The sale prices were between $54.44 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. AGF Investments Trust still held 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 35.86%. The sale prices were between $1.06 and $1.18, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. AGF Investments Trust still held 134,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 43.53%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. AGF Investments Trust still held 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in E.ON SE by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AGF Investments Trust still held 479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Italgas SpA by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.616000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. AGF Investments Trust still held 1,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.