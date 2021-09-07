AGF Investments Trust Buys American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells ASTM SpA, Fortis Inc, Terna SpA

- New Purchases: 02380, ADP, AZJ, 00257,
- Added Positions: AMT, ENB, CCI, CLNX, OKE, KMI, GII, AWK, DG, WMB, NG., TRP, SRE, 00144, UNP, ED, GOOG, SYD, SBAC, ES, VER, FORTUM, 01199, MSFT, PPL, NEE, RNW, AMZN, SO, SWCH, 00135, AQN, RWE, TCL, DTE, NPI, IBE, TRGP, COR, MCY, EIX, OGE, DLR, CMIG4, DUK, 00576, ORSTED, WEC, 00003, 02688, FHZN, QTS, FRA, NTGY, A2A, A17U, ATL, RENE, GDS, CNP, AST, CONE, STAG, SR, EQIX, 00177, ENG, ELE, PCG, 00694, UU., 00916, AENA,
- Reduced Positions: FTS, 00788, CNR, LNG, EOAN, IG,
- Sold Out: AT, TRN, ADP, AIA, ENLC, 8967, AM, 00384, AJBU,
For the details of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/agfiq+global+infrastructure+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,296 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.44%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 8,322 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.75%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,299 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.60%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 9,966 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.57%
- Vinci SA (DG) - 1,431 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.88%
AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Power International Development Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 118,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP)
AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aeroports de Paris SA. The purchase prices were between $99.92 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ)
AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd (00257)
AGF Investments Trust initiated holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $298.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $195.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 141.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 293.50%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
AGF Investments Trust added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 9,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ASTM SpA (AT)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in ASTM SpA. The sale prices were between $25.56 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.98.Sold Out: Terna SpA (TRN)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Terna SpA. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $6.27.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.Sold Out: Auckland International Airport Ltd (AIA)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Auckland International Airport Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $7.51.Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1.Sold Out: Japan Logistics Fund Inc (8967)
AGF Investments Trust sold out a holding in Japan Logistics Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $305500 and $339500, with an estimated average price of $317394.Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)
AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 63.37%. The sale prices were between $54.44 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. AGF Investments Trust still held 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: China Tower Corp Ltd (00788)
AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 35.86%. The sale prices were between $1.06 and $1.18, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. AGF Investments Trust still held 134,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)
AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 43.53%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. AGF Investments Trust still held 96 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: E.ON SE (EOAN)
AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in E.ON SE by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.098000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. AGF Investments Trust still held 479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Italgas SpA (IG)
AGF Investments Trust reduced to a holding in Italgas SpA by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.616000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. AGF Investments Trust still held 1,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.
