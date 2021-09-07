Aptar Mourns Death of Longtime Board Member, Dr. Joanne Smith

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) today announced with great sadness that Dr. Joanne Smith, a valued longtime member of the Board of Directors, has passed away.

Dr. Joanne Smith, Director and Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance Committee, AptarGroup, Inc. (Photo: Aptar)

“Joanne was a deeply committed member of our Board and a dear friend. We are extremely grateful for her leadership, guidance and wisdom over the past 22 years. Her energy, business acumen and friendship will be missed by all,” said George Fotiades, Chairman of the Board.

In addition to having served faithfully on Aptar’s Board since 1999, Dr. Smith was the Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

“Her deep market insights, especially in the healthcare sector, and passionate and approachable leadership style were immensely valued by our organization. Joanne’s contributions were integral to Aptar’s success and our vibrant culture,” stated Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

