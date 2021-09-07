Logo
Mobileye Moves from the Garage to the Streets

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

What’s New: Mobileye, an Intel company, today unveiled the 6-passenger, road-ready electric autonomous vehicle (AV) that will be used for commercial driverless ride-hailing services in Tel Aviv and Munich starting in 2022. Equipped with the Mobileye+Drive%26trade%3B self-driving system featuring 8 EyeQ™5 SoCs in the AVKIT58, the all-electric Mobileye AVs will operate under the MoovitAV service branding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005332/en/

iaaa-2-16x9.jpg

A photo shows the Mobileye autononomous vehicle(AV) operating under the MoovitAV mobility services brand. It was revealed at IAA Mobility 2021 as the production vehicle and robotaxi ride-hailing service Mobileye will bring to market beginning with Germany in 2022 through a collaboration with Munich, Germany-based SIXT Group. The service will be operated by SIXT and leverage the demand-generation of Intel subsidiary Moovit, carrying ride-hail passengers in Mobileye-owned AVs equipped with Mobileye Drive, Mobileye’s full self-driving system. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)

“Mobileye is passionate about bringing autonomous vehicles to consumers. The new Mobileye AV, accessible through the MoovitAV service, is an important milestone on the way to a driverless world.”

–Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye chief executive officer

Why It Matters: Getting to full autonomy requires solutions that can scale. Mobileye’s AV was designed from the ground up to scale both economically and geographically while addressing the essential attributes of efficiency, accessibility and safety. It is the first AV to employ all features of the Mobility trinity, including the True Redundancy™ sensing solution with cameras, radar and lidar sensors, Mobileye’s crowd-sourced Roadbook™ AV map, and Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) driving policy.

About More Uses: The same Mobileye Drive self-driving system used in Mobileye’s AV can be used in a variety of vehicle types for the movement of goods and people, making it perhaps the most versatile self-driving solution available today. For example, Mobileye plans to collaborate with Schaeffler to build a self-driving chassis that can be used in building autonomous shuttles. Mobileye also previously announced an agreement with Udelv to supply Mobileye Drive for the autonomous Udelv+Transporter for last-mile goods delivery. Also previously announced was an agreement with Transdev+and+Lohr to produce and deploy autonomous shuttles in France and Germany.

About Moovit AV Services: Intel subsidiary Moovit, with its global consumer and transportation network, offers the ideal platform to put forth Mobileye’s AVs for commercial driverless ride-hailing. Mobileye AVs will wear the MoovitAV services branding to help consumers know where to go to hail one of the new AVs. The new service is expected to begin operations in Munich in 2022 in cooperation with Sixt SE, as well as in Tel Aviv.

More Context: As Mobileye continues to execute its plan to enable autonomous driving, the versatility and scalability of the company’s portfolio comes into view. Customers from across the mobility-as-a-service landscape are able to use Mobileye products and solutions to transition to driverless capabilities. In addition to Sixt SE and Schaeffler, Mobileye has previously announced joint autonomous efforts with Transdev and Udelv.

Even More Context: Intel+and+Mobileye+at+IAA+Mobility (Press Kit) | Intel+CEO+Predicts+Chips+Will+Be+More+than+20%25+of+Premium+Vehicle+BOM+by+2030 (News Release) | Intel+CEO+Keynotes+at+IAA+Mobility (Video Replay) | Mobileye+and+SIXT+Plan+New+Robotaxi+Service (News Release)

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210907005332r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005332/en/

