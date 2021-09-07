Logo
Drone Guarder, Inc. Announces 'Pink Current' Status on OTC Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Guarder “the company” ( DRNG TWTR: @DroneGuarder), an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV ‘Drone’) technologically advanced safety and security company, is pleased to announce the company completed its required financial reporting and has officially become ‘Pink Current’.

Drone Guarder is in the planning and design stages of “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle” surveillance systems to provide state-of-the-art security for businesses, school campuses, and private homes.

As the transition to the new management finalizes, the company looks forward to capitalizing on current technological accomplishments into a productive future.

"Today marks the beginning of our new journey, we’re pleased to announce the transition of Drone Guarder, Inc to Pink Current. Our team has laid the foundation for a productive series of developments for the next upcoming year. We’ve thoroughly analyzed various technological advances in Drone security with the most potential for adding Shareholder Value and we look forward to revealing the plans over the next few weeks.” Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor.

About Drone Guarder, Inc

Drone Guarder, a subsidiary of Video River Networks, Inc. ( NIHK), is a dedicated safety and security surveillance company committed to maximizing personal security through utilizing the most technologically advanced systems in the unmanned aerial surveillance market. Drone Guarder’s products utilize fully integrated sonar mapping programs that work in tandem with stationery sensory technology, delivering the most robust aerial security system network to-date. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art transmission receptors that allow for rapid communication between the Drone and its users. The complete security array can be navigated and controlled through a secure terminal that can be conveniently accessed through the Drone Guarder App, which is currently in development. Drone Guarder is committed to expanding its technology into new sectors in order to capitalize on emerging markets.

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today.”

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Frank I Igwealor, Chairman and CEO,
370 Amapola Ave Suite 200-A,
Torrance,
CA 90501,
email: [email protected],
Twitter @droneguarderinc

